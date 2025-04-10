|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|
10.04.2025 11:25:53
EQS-News: Evotec SE to announce results for financial year 2024 on 17 April 2025
|
EQS-News: EVOTEC SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Hamburg, Germany, 10 April 2025:
The Company is going to host a conference call to discuss 2024 results as well as to provide an update on the concluded strategic review process. The conference call will be held in English.
Webcast details
Date: Thursday, 17 April 2025
Time: 2.00 pm CEST (1.00 pm BST, 8.00 am ET)
To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides, please register via this link.
The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: www.evotec.com.
To join via phone, please pre-register via this link.
You will then receive a confirmation email with dedicated dial-in details such as telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call.
A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialing in via phone is available under this link.
About Evotec SE
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Volker Braun
10.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2115358
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2115358 10.04.2025 CET/CEST
