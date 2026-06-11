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EVOTEC Aktie 505433 / DE0005664809

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11.06.2026 15:30:04

EQS-News: Evotec Reports Results of the Annual General Meeting 2026

EVOTEC
4.28 CHF 0.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Evotec Reports Results of the Annual General Meeting 2026

11.06.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
  • All agenda items adopted
  • Dieter Weinand and Dr. Wolfgang Hofmann newly elected to the Supervisory Board
  • Dieter Weinand appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board
  • Dr. Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler re-elected to the Supervisory Board
 

Hamburg, Germany, June 11, 2026 Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting.

All agenda items put to vote were adopted by the Company’s shareholders with the required majority.

Shareholders elected Dieter Weinand and Dr. Wolfgang Hofmann to the Supervisory Board. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed Dieter Weinand as its Chairman, succeeding Prof. Dr. Iris Löw-Friedrich. In addition, shareholders approved the re-election of Dr. Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler to the Supervisory Board.

Overall, 43.10% of the Company’s registered share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Further information on the Company’s Annual General Meeting, including the voting results on all agenda items, will be made available shortly on Evotec’s website.

 

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure — faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec’s global team of more than 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec.

 

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

 

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih
EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations
Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com

 


11.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 2344434

 
End of News EQS News Service

2344434  11.06.2026 CET/CEST

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