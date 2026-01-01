EVOTEC Aktie 505433 / DE0005664809
01.01.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Evotec appoints Dr. Sarah Fakih as EVP, Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations
|
EQS-News: EVOTEC SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Evotec appoints Dr. Sarah Fakih as EVP, Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations
Reporting directly to CEO Dr. Christian Wojczewski, she will bring together both teams to strengthen alignment, clarity and engagement across stakeholders. The integration of Communications and Investor Relations supports Evotec’s focus on a clear and consistent articulation of its strategy, scientific leadership and value creation. The appointment follows the departure of Volker Braun, who successfully led Evotec’s Investor Relations and ESG function over the past five years.
Dr. Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said: “Clear and credible communication is essential as we continue to execute our strategy. Sarah’s extensive experience across science, investor relations and corporate communications makes her ideally suited to this role. I would like to thank Volker for his dedicated contributions to our investor relations and ESG during the past five years and wish him all the best for the future.”
Dr. Fakih brings more than 15 years of experience in life sciences, with a strong leadership track record in capital markets strategy and corporate messaging. She has held senior roles at U.S. listed companies, including QIAGEN, MorphoSys, and most recently at CureVac. She holds a PhD in Chemistry.
About Evotec SE
Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.
With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.
Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.
With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.
Evotec’s global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec.
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations and Media Contact
Dr. Sarah Fakih
01.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2252248
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2252248 01.01.2026 CET/CEST
