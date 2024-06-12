EQS-News: Evotec announces progress in neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec announces progress in neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb



12.06.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Key scientific achievement advances the joint pipeline in the strategic neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and earns a payment of US$ 20 m to Evotec to progress further research

Hamburg, Germany, 12 June 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) announced today that the Company has reached important scientific progress within its neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) triggering a research payment of US$ 20 m to Evotec. A target-based programme progresses into late pre-clinical development, further contributing to the fast-growing and promising pipeline of discovery to clinical-stage programmes in neurodegeneration that the partnership has generated.

Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb entered their strategic neuroscience collaboration in December 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. Currently approved drugs mainly offer short-term management of the patients’ symptoms and there is a significant unmet medical need for therapeutic modalities that slow down or prevent disease progression.

A first programme, EVT8683, was in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb in September 2021 as BMS-986419. Following a successful Phase I study Bristol Myers Squibb announced that a Phase II study for BMS-986419 is scheduled to commence in 2024. In March 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb and Evotec extended and expanded this partnership for an additional 8 years.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said: “We are excited to further expand our pipeline with another high-potential programme progressing into late pre-clinical development, demonstrating the exceptional productivity of our neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and our shared commitment to innovation and patient care. Together with Bristol Myers Squibb we have been able to advance a growing portfolio of programmes to critical inflection points, bringing us closer to our joint goal of delivering new therapeutic options for patients suffering from devastating neurological disorders.”

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec provides high value pipeline co-creating partnerships and solutions to all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s sites in Europe and the USA offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

