|
12.06.2024 07:30:03
EQS-News: Evotec announces progress in neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb
|
EQS-News: EVOTEC SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany, 12 June 2024:
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb entered their strategic neuroscience collaboration in December 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. Currently approved drugs mainly offer short-term management of the patients’ symptoms and there is a significant unmet medical need for therapeutic modalities that slow down or prevent disease progression.
A first programme, EVT8683, was in-licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb in September 2021 as BMS-986419. Following a successful Phase I study Bristol Myers Squibb announced that a Phase II study for BMS-986419 is scheduled to commence in 2024. In March 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb and Evotec extended and expanded this partnership for an additional 8 years.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, said: “We are excited to further expand our pipeline with another high-potential programme progressing into late pre-clinical development, demonstrating the exceptional productivity of our neuroscience partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb and our shared commitment to innovation and patient care. Together with Bristol Myers Squibb we have been able to advance a growing portfolio of programmes to critical inflection points, bringing us closer to our joint goal of delivering new therapeutic options for patients suffering from devastating neurological disorders.”
About Evotec SE
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
Media
Gabriele Hansen
Hinnerk Rohwedder
Investor Relations
Volker Braun
12.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1922805
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1922805 12.06.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Evotec gibt Fortschritt in Neurologie-Partnerschaft mit Bristol Myers Squibb bekannt (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Evotec announces progress in neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (EQS Group)
|
11.06.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: TecDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
11.06.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX fällt nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
11.06.24
|XETRA-Handel MDAX am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
11.06.24
|Schwacher Handel: Das macht der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
11.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX verbucht mittags Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
11.06.24
|TecDAX-Papier EVOTEC SE-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in EVOTEC SE von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.ch)