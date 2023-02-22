SMI 11'282 0.1%  SPI 14'505 0.0%  Dow 33'130 -2.1%  DAX 15'398 -0.5%  Euro 0.9871 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'250 -0.5%  Gold 1'836 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'232 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9262 -0.1%  Öl 82.6 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie: Telefonica Deutschland macht erstmals mehr als 8 Milliarden Euro Umsatz
Darum steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken stabil
Fresenius-Aktie nachbörslich trotzdem im Plus: Fresenius rechnet 2023 mit Belastung durch FMC
Schindler-Aktie: Schindler vermeldet deutlichen Gewinnrückgang 2022
Ausblick: HOCHTIEF gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Eurobattery Minerals Aktie [Valor: 47266697 / ISIN: SE0012481570]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.02.2023 07:35:04

EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals publishes year-end report for 2022 Study reveals high potential in Spain

Eurobattery Minerals
3.92 SEK 8.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Annual Report
Eurobattery Minerals publishes year-end report for 2022 Study reveals high potential in Spain (news with additional features)

22.02.2023 / 07:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eurobattery Minerals publishes year-end report for 2022 Study reveals high potential in Spain

Stockholm, 22 February 2023  The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: EBM, Eurobattery or the Company), today published its year-end report for 2022.

"Having received the full right to exploit the complete Hautalampi mineral resource and announcing Ilari Kinnunen as the new managing director, we are set on fast forward in Finland. Meanwhile, in Spain, the metallurgical study for Corcel concludes that we can extract the minerals with recoveries as high as 50% using proven technologies. Furthermore, it confirms the presence of a high level of nickel worth EUR 113.9 million for just a small part of the project. That's also a strong signal from our battery mineral project on the Iberia peninsula," Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals, comments the fourth quarter 2022.

Strategic and operational highlights for the fourth quarter 2022

  • Eurobattery Minerals received the complete JORC-compliant report for Hautalampi almost 40% increase in the contained metals confirmed.
  • The Swedish Mining Inspectorate decided that all Eurobattery Minerals exploration permits in Sweden should automatically be extended by one year.
  • Eurobattery Minerals received the final verdict of the Hautalampi mining concession proceeding.
  • The company announced that Ilari Kinnunen had been appointed the new Managing Director of FinnCobalt Oy in Finland.
  • German SRH AlsterResearchs analysts initiated coverage of the company.
  • The metallurgical study in Corcel confirmed high level of Nickel worth EUR 113.9 million.
  • The company announced a new research collaboration with the University of Uppsala on mining for REE in its Swedish Fetsjön project.
  • The rights issue received subscriptions for approx. 56% and the company will receive approx. SEK 27.5 million before the deduction of issue costs.

Key financial figures for Q4 2022

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0 (Q4 2021: SEK 0).
  • Operating income after depreciation/amortisation and financial items totalled SEK -3,881 thousand (Q4 2021: SEK -4,160 thousand).
  • Earnings per share after financial items before dilution amounted to SEK -0.25 (Q4 2021: SEK -0.26).
  • Earnings per share after financial items after dilution amounted to SEK -0.23 (Q4 2021: SEK -0.26).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -5,751 thousand (Q4 2021: SEK -5,392 thousand).

Key financial figures for the full year 2022

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0 (FY 2021: SEK 0).
  • Operating income after depreciation/amortisation and financial items totalled SEK -20,141 thousand (FY 2021: SEK -16,776 thousand).
  • Earnings per share after financial items before dilution amounted to SEK -1.28 (FY 2021: SEK -1.06).
  • Earnings per share after financial items after dilution amounted to SEK -1.22 (FY 2021: SEK -1.06).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -15,696 thousand (FY 2021: SEK -22,235 thousand).
  • The Board of Directors does not intend to propose any dividend to the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Detailed financial information
The year-end report 2022 of Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Companys website and can be viewed in the attachment of the release (see below).

This information is of the kind that the Company is required to disclose in accordance with the EUs Market Abuse Regulation. The information was issued for publication through the agency of Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB, on 22 February 2023 at 07:30 CET.
 

About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the companys focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.

 

Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB
Roberto García Martínez CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations
Sara Pinto
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-35
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: info@augment.se.

 

Additional features:

File: EBM_ReportQ42022_ENG

22.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB
114 56 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +49 151 6568 0361
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Internet: www.eurobatteryminerals.com
ISIN: SE0012481570
WKN: A2PG12
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1565067

 
End of News EQS News Service

1565067  22.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1565067&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Eurobattery Minerals

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eurobattery Minerals

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

21.02.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re schafft "Kunstwerk" in Q4 - wie geht es mit der Profitabilität weiter?
21.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
21.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
21.02.23 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
21.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
21.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Wall Street nichts los
21.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Neue Impulse nach dem Feiertag?
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'703.05 19.95 SSSMVU
Short 11'945.93 13.75 ILSSMU
Short 12'394.01 8.95 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'282.16 21.02.2023 17:31:35
Long 10'778.96 18.79 MHSSMU
Long 10'545.86 13.50 ALSSMU
Long 10'112.87 8.95 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Roche-Inhaber-Aktie nach Verkauf von Aktienpaket günstiger zu haben - Lohnt ein Blick für Anleger?
Zinssorgen trüben Börsenstimmung: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Oerlikon-Aktie tiefrot: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2022 deutliches Wachstum
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Dienstagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: US-Aufseher prüfen schweren Unfall von Tesla-Auto - Tesla will wohl Sigma Lithium übernehmen
Straumann-Aktie in Rot: Eigene Ziele beim Umsatzwachstum 2022 erreicht
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Novartis macht Gilbert Ghostine zum Sandoz-Präsidenten - Neue Produktionsstätte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten