EQS-News: Eurobattery Minerals AB: The subscription price for exercise of warrants series TO3 has been determined to SEK 2.44 and the exercise period begins on Monday 20 March 2023
The subscription price for exercise of warrants series TO3 has been determined to SEK 2.44 and the exercise period begins on Monday 20 March 2023
Stockholm, 17 March 2023 The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: EBM, Eurobattery or the Company) carried out a rights issue of units with subscription period from 7 December to 21 December 2022 (the Rights issue) consisting of shares and warrants of series TO3 (the Warrants). Those who subscribed in the Rights issue during the subscription period thereby received for each (1) unit one (1) new share in the Company and one (1) Warrant. Each (1) Warrant entails the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Eurobattery during the subscription period which commences on 20 March and extends until 31 March 2023. The subscription price for subscription of new shares by exercise of Warrants has today been determined to SEK 2.44 per share. The issue proceeds will be used for further investments in the Corcel and Hautalampi projects as well as for financial flexibility to enable future potentially interesting M&A possibilities.
Terms for the Warrants in brief
Other information
For investors that have their Warrants directly registered on a VP account, subscription and payment by exercise of Warrants must be made according to instructions on the subscription form which is sent out by mail. The subscription form will also be available for download on the Companys issue site, investors.eurobatteryminerals.com/en/warrants-series-to3/, Augment Partner ABs offer site, www.augment.se/offerings/, and on Aqurat Fondkommission ABs website, www.aqurat.se.
Advisers
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the companys focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.
Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB
Contact Investor Relations
Mentor
