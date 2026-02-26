EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG strengthens exposure to multipurpose segment

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Ernst Russ AG strengthens exposure to multipurpose segment



26.02.2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 26 February 2026 – With the acquisition of two multipurpose vessels, MV “Ronnie” and MV “Charlie”, the Ernst Russ Group continues to advance the strategic development of its fleet. The transaction represents an integral part in the long-term fleet strategy and underlines the company’s ambition to achieve sustainable growth in selected segments.

Both vessels are chartered for seven years to dship Carriers, a globally operating European company specialised in project cargo. The secured employment for both vessels strengthens the Group’s long-term earnings base, enhances the visibility of future cash flows and highlights the sustainable and predictable nature of the investment. As modern units, the vessels will also make a significant contribution to the rejuvenation and future viability of the Ernst Russ Group’s shipping fleet. The handover of both vessels is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The acquired vessels are F500-type multipurpose ships of around 12,500 dwt, built in 2021/2022 and fitted with two onboard Liebherr cranes enabling tandem lifts of up to 500 tonnes. Their flexible design allows for the combined transport of heavy lift and project cargo, as well as a broad range of conventional bulk and general cargoes.

“With this deal, we are further sharpening our portfolio and increasing our exposure in an attractive segment. The current market environment, with limited supply and robust demand, provides a solid foundation for sustainable earnings,” says Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Joseph Schuchmann.



MV “Charlie” – a modern F500-type multipurpose vessel equipped with two Liebherr onboard cranes. © dship Carriers

On 25 March 2026, Ernst Russ AG will publish its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year.

About Ernst Russ AG:

Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed, internationally operating ship-owner based in Hamburg. Parts of the company’s history date back to 1893. The Group currently owns a fleet of 25 vessels, partly operated with strategic partners, and has two additional vessels on order. The focus is on container vessels ranging from 700 to 4,200 TEU, complemented by a larger 13,400 TEU container vessel, a Handysize bulker, and a multipurpose vessel. The goal is to operate a sustainable fleet with well-diversified employment durations.

