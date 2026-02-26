Ernst Russ Aktie 30376429 / DE000A161077
26.02.2026 09:04:23
EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG strengthens exposure to multipurpose segment
|
EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Ernst Russ AG strengthens exposure to multipurpose segment
Hamburg, 26 February 2026 – With the acquisition of two multipurpose vessels, MV “Ronnie” and MV “Charlie”, the Ernst Russ Group continues to advance the strategic development of its fleet. The transaction represents an integral part in the long-term fleet strategy and underlines the company’s ambition to achieve sustainable growth in selected segments.
Both vessels are chartered for seven years to dship Carriers, a globally operating European company specialised in project cargo. The secured employment for both vessels strengthens the Group’s long-term earnings base, enhances the visibility of future cash flows and highlights the sustainable and predictable nature of the investment. As modern units, the vessels will also make a significant contribution to the rejuvenation and future viability of the Ernst Russ Group’s shipping fleet. The handover of both vessels is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.
The acquired vessels are F500-type multipurpose ships of around 12,500 dwt, built in 2021/2022 and fitted with two onboard Liebherr cranes enabling tandem lifts of up to 500 tonnes. Their flexible design allows for the combined transport of heavy lift and project cargo, as well as a broad range of conventional bulk and general cargoes.
“With this deal, we are further sharpening our portfolio and increasing our exposure in an attractive segment. The current market environment, with limited supply and robust demand, provides a solid foundation for sustainable earnings,” says Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Joseph Schuchmann.
MV “Charlie” – a modern F500-type multipurpose vessel equipped with two Liebherr onboard cranes. © dship Carriers
On 25 March 2026, Ernst Russ AG will publish its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year.
About Ernst Russ AG:
Contact:Ernst Russ AG
Anika Hillmer
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800
E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de
26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ernst Russ AG
|Elbchaussee 370
|22609 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 88881-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 88881-199
|E-mail:
|ir@ernst-russ.de
|Internet:
|www.ernst-russ.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161077
|WKN:
|A16107
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2281872
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2281872 26.02.2026 CET/CEST
