EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG Divests MV 'EF Emira' and Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance

EQS-News: Ernst Russ AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Ernst Russ AG Divests MV 'EF Emira' and Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance



21.05.2026 / 20:10 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, 21 May 2026 – As previously announced via ad-hoc disclosure, Ernst Russ AG is raising its full-year EBIT guidance. The projected operating result (EBIT) is now expected in a range between EUR 45 m and 55 m (previously: EUR 34 m to 44 m). The expected revenues remain unchanged in a range of EUR 145 m to 160 m.

The upward revision of the forecast results from the strategy-compliant sale of the 1,710 TEU container vessel MV "EF Emira", built in 2008, which was also announced today. The handover of the vessel is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2026. The parties involved have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the purchase price and further details of the transaction. The revised forecast is further supported by the positive business performance in the current financial year 2026 and is based on predominantly already concluded charter agreements, a utilisation of the Ernst Russ Group's fleet in line with planning of approximately 97%, an unchanged economic environment, as well as the assumption of an average exchange rate for the remaining financial year of USD/EUR 1.20. Further future vessel sales are not included in the revised forecast.

The divestment of MV "EF Emira" is part of the consistent further development of the fleet portfolio of Hamburg-based shipowner Ernst Russ AG. The transaction deliberately creates headroom for modern, ESG-compliant tonnage with long-term employment and contributes to the rejuvenation of the fleet. Furthermore, Ernst Russ AG pursues a clear diversification strategy across various shipping segments, as demonstrated most recently by the acquisition of two multipurpose vessels and four intermediate-class tanker newbuildings.

„The guidance upgrade reflects a strong operational start to 2026 and a strategically well-timed vessel sale. Together, both factors strengthen our earnings position and our capacity to pursue further growth," says Dr Christopher Eilers, Co-CEO and CFO of Ernst Russ AG. „This sale exemplifies the strategic discipline with which we are developing the Ernst Russ fleet. This includes both the active management of our existing portfolio and the targeted acquisition of new tonnage, as we have repeatedly shown recently", adds Joseph Schuchmann, Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Ernst Russ AG.

Ernst Russ AG's Three-Month-Report 2026 report and the Investor Presentation for Q1 2026 will be published on 28 May 2026. The management will present the results during an Earnings Call and will be available afterwards for questions from investors, analysts and media representatives. The webcast will take place on 28 May 2026 at 10:30 AM CEST and can be accessed via the following link: Earnings Call

About Ernst Russ AG: Ernst Russ AG is a publicly listed ship-owner based in Hamburg, with roots tracing back to 1893. The goal is to operate a sustainable and well-diversified fleet with a balanced risk distribution in terms of employment durations and counterparties. The existing fleet comprises container vessels of various size classes, complemented by multipurpose vessels and a handysize bulker. In addition, the group holds an order book of newbuildings scheduled for delivery in the coming years, which will strategically advance the fleet's development.

Contact:

Ernst Russ AGAnika HillmerInvestor RelationsTel. +49 40 88 88 1 1800E-Mail: ir@ernst-russ.de