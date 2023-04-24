Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'453 -0.1%  SPI 15'107 0.4%  Dow 33'809 0.1%  DAX 15'854 -0.2%  Euro 0.9797 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'396 -0.3%  Gold 1'985 0.1%  Bitcoin 24'250 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.3%  Öl 81.5 -0.4% 
Top News
Ausblick: Santander gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Temenos vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Sandoz-Börsengang rückt näher: Warum es das Novartis-Spin-off schwer haben dürfte
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882Lucid112781366Helvetia46664220Novo Nordisk23159222
EPTI AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 54482652 / ISIN: SE0013774668]
24.04.2023 11:00:03

EQS-News: EPTI AB: EPTI intends to carry out an issue of convertible bonds of SEK 35 million

EPTI AB Registered Shs
0.04 EUR -18.37%
EQS-News: EPTI AB / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Issue of Debt
EPTI AB: EPTI intends to carry out an issue of convertible bonds of SEK 35 million

24.04.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

The board of EPTI AB ("EPTI" or the "Company") has today decided to investigate the conditions for carrying out a directed issue of convertible bonds of up to SEK 35 million ("Convertible Issue") to Swedish and international investors. The proceeds are intended to be used as payment for investments by companies in artificial intelligence in accordance with EPTI's updated strategy and to strengthen the Company's financial position.

The Directed Convertible Issue is intended to be carried out with deviation from the shareholders' preemptive rights and with the support of approval or authorization from the general meeting.

The company will inform about the outcome of the Directed Convertible Issue in a press release when the market survey has been completed. This is expected to take place during the first half of 2023. The procedure may, if the Company so decides, be shortened or extended and may be interrupted at any time and the Company may thus fully or partially refrain from carrying out the Directed Convertible Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Arli Mujkic, CEO, EPTI AB
E-mail: arli@epti.com
Phone: +49 176 626 999 64

About EPTI

EPTI is an investment company focusing on artificial intelligence (AI). The company has a deep understanding of the latest AI technologies and actively guides its portfolio companies with implementation and development of AI-based services. The headquarters is located in Stockholm. EPTI's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and admitted to trading on Börse Frankfurt Open Market.

For more information, see EPTIs website www.epti.com

The Companys Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8-684 211 00 | info@eminova.se

24.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EPTI AB
Linnegatan 87A
11523 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +46 730266826
E-mail: adam@epti.com
Internet: https://epti.com/
ISIN: SE0013774668
WKN: A2P4CT
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1615107

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615107  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

