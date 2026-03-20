EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Further financial close achieved for Bützfleth wind project

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Further financial close achieved for Bützfleth wind project



20.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Further financial close achieved for Bützfleth wind project

Bremen, 20 March 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has reached financial close for the Bützfleth wind project. The wind project is now ready for construction.

Following Energiekontor’s successful participation in the Federal Network Agency’s EEG tender in May 2025 with the Bützfleth wind project, which had already received planning permission, the project recently reached financial close. According to the current schedule, the wind park, which is earmarked for sale, is expected to commence operations at the end of 2027.

Three wind turbines from the manufacturer Enercon, each with a nominal power of 5.6 megawatts (totalling around 17 megawatts), will be erected at the site in the district of Stade in Lower Saxony, Germany. The hub height of the E160-EP5 E3 turbines is 120 metres and the rotor diameter is 160 metres. From the first full year of operation, the average expected annual yield of the wind park will be around 53 gigawatt-hours – enough to supply more than 16,000 average households with renewable electricity and save around 40,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year.

The region also benefits from numerous measures designed to offset the impact on the natural environment. These include the creation of an around 43-hectare area intended to serve as a resting and feeding ground for geese, particularly white-fronted geese.

“With the successful financial close of the Bützfleth wind project, we have already reached the second major milestone of this kind this year This once again highlights our ability to successfully bring economically viable projects to financial close. Last year alone, we achieved financial close on 14 projects, with a combined capacity of over 350 megawatts – a record figure that we aim to build on in 2026. We plan to either sell these projects or add them to our own portfolio. Our business model's particular strength and flexibility is clearly evident in a dynamic market environment. We adapt our project planning continuously to changing market conditions, while consistently pursuing our growth strategy,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

About Energiekontor AG

For 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2024 financial year (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com

Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de