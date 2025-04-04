Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.04.2025 08:30:05

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Founders of Energiekontor AG secure long-term ownership of company shares by setting up foundations

Energiekontor
55.37 CHF 21.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Energiekontor AG: Founders of Energiekontor AG secure long-term ownership of company shares by setting up foundations

04.04.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Founders of Energiekontor AG secure long-term ownership of company shares by setting up foundations

Bremen, 4 April 2025 – The two founders of Energiekontor AG („Energiekontor“), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, have each established their own foundations to ensure their holdings' continuity in the long term.

Energiekontor AG's founders, Dr Bodo Wilkens and Günter Lammers, have each established their own foundations, which were able to commence their work at the beginning of 2025. The Wilkens Family Foundation, Darmstadt, Germany, is a private foundation dedicated primarily to the responsible management of the family's fortunes for the benefit of future generations. The Lammers Foundation, Hamburg, Germany, is a charitable foundation that is mainly concerned with environmental, climate and nature protection issues and promotes science and research.

Dr Bodo Wilkens and Günter Lammers, who have accompanied the company for many years with their expertise on the Supervisory Board and as important anchor shareholders, each hold a direct stake of more than 25 percent in the company. These shareholding structures are to be preserved in the long term. The establishment of the foundations guarantees the transfer of the shares, which both founders continue to hold directly in the company, to the individual foundations in the event of a required estate settlement.

About Energiekontor AG

For almost 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 444 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 160 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising around 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of more than 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.2 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Kathrin Mateoschus
Investor & Public Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

Email for investor relations matters: ir@energiekontor.com
Email for press matters: pr@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5
28359 Bremen
Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421 3304-0
Fax: +49 (0)421 3304-444
Email: info@energiekontor.de
Web: www.energiekontor.de


04.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2111340

 
End of News EQS News Service

2111340  04.04.2025 CET/CEST

