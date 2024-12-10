EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor issues sustainable corporate bond for renewable energy projects

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Bond

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor issues sustainable corporate bond for renewable energy projects



10.12.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Energiekontor issues sustainable corporate bond for renewable energy projects

Bremen, 10 December 2024 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), one of the leading German project developers and operators of wind and solar parks, based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, is issuing a new, sustainable corporate bond with a target volume of 20 million euros, which can be subscribed by institutional and private investors until the end of January 2024. So far, 75 percent of the bond has been placed.

The corporate bond has a total volume of 20 million euros. It has an annual interest rate of 5.25 percent with a term of seven years. In the current market environment, in which the share of renewable energies in electricity consumption is growing every year and now accounts for more than 50 percent of the electricity consumed in Germany, Energiekontor has been able to realise attractive conditions. ECOreporter, the magazine for sustainable investments, also awarded the bond the established ECOreporter seal. The seal’s criteria are available at https://www.ecoreporter.de/ecoreporter-siegel/ (in German only).

The issue is aimed at institutional investors, asset managers, and private investors. The minimum subscription amount is 3,000 euros. The subscription period for the bond is expected to end on 31 January 2025 (subject to early closure). A stock exchange listing is not planned. At the time of publication of this press release, 75 percent of the total volume has already been placed.

The issue serves to diversify the financing structure. Energiekontor intends to use the bond issue to provide interim financing for new wind and solar energy projects in Germany and the national markets in the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, and the United States. The project pipeline (including US project rights), which was recently expanded to 12.0 gigawatts, includes a large number of projects, one third of which are in the solar sector and two thirds in the onshore wind sector. Building permits have already been granted for more than one gigawatt, and around 370 megawatts are currently under construction or have reached financial close.

In addition to the project planning and construction of new wind and solar parks, Energiekontor’s own portfolio of parks ensures the company’s financial stability. Energiekontor currently operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal output of almost 400 megawatts in its own portfolio, which generate continuous income from the sale of electricity. An additional 220 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the proprietary portfolio, are currently under construction and will increase the total generation capacity of the Group owned portfolio to more than 610 megawatts in future.

Investors who want to find out more about Energiekontor AG and its business model, the terms and conditions of the bond, and the opportunities and risks of the bond investment can find detailed information in the sales prospectus and additional documents on the 2024 corporate bond at https://www.energiekontor.de/unternehmensanleihe2024 (in German only).

For further information on the corporate bond, please contact us as follows:

Cerstin Kratzsch

Bond Team Leader

Tel: +49 (0)421-3304-105

Email: vertrieb@energiekontor.com



Important note

This information constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy the corporate bond 2024 of Energiekontor AG.

The offer is being made exclusively by means of and on the basis of a securities prospectus which has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and which is be published in connection with the offer. The approval of the securities prospectus is not to be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered.

It is recommended that potential investors read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in the securities. The securities prospectus is published at https://www.energiekontor.de/unternehmensanleihe2024 and is available from

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Tel: +49 (0)421-3304-355

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-170

Email: vertrieb@energiekontor.com

Web: www.energiekontor.de



free of charge.

About Energiekontor AG

For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 38 wind and solar parks with a nominal power of almost 400 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 220 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising over 160 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of about 1.4 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.0 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.0 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX and the TecDax of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.