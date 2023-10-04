Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ENCAVIS Aktie
04.10.2023 07:07:05

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG continues to reduce its carbon footprint in 2022

ENCAVIS
13.14 CHF -7.37%
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG
ENCAVIS AG continues to reduce its carbon footprint in 2022

04.10.2023 / 07:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
 

ENCAVIS continues to reduce its carbon footprint in 2022
 

Hamburg, 4 October 2023 The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, stock symbol: ECV) is making steady progress in reducing its emissions: In comparison to the previous year, CO2 emissions were reduced by more than 30 percent in 2022.

The carbon footprint of the Encavis Group decreased to 326,437 tonnes of CO2e in the fiscal year 2022 (FY 2021: 474,907 t CO2e). A significant reduction can be observed in market-based Scope-2 and Scope-3 emissions.

Emissions of the Encavis Group in tonnes of CO2 equivalents:

"By 2030, we will reduce our entire Group's Scope-1 and Scope-2 emissions by 100 percent compared to the year 2020. We calculate our corporate carbon footprint according to the recognised Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG-Protocol)," stated Dr Christoph Husmann, spokesman of the Management Board and CFO of Encavis AG. "Fortunately, our measures are having an impact - we have been able to reduce CO2 emissions in our park portfolio by 95 percent compared to the base year (2020) through the switch to green electricity supply."

Due to the acquisition of Stern Energy in 2022, direct Scope-1 emissions increased to 223 tonnes of CO2e (FY 2021: 39 t CO2e), with the increase primarily attributable to business-related travel activities.

In absolute terms, most of the Group's emissions (99 percent) fall under Scope 3. This category encompasses all emissions from indirect sources that a company does not directly control. Within the Encavis Group, these emissions arise in the upstream supply chains, particularly due to the construction activities of new wind and solar parks, driving emissions upward.

However, these emissions are offset significantly by the CO2-free electricity production from the Group's wind and solar parks, known as "avoided emissions". In 2022, the wind and solar parks prevented the release of a total of over 1.1 million tonnes of climate-damaging greenhouse gases - a growing trend.

CO2 savings of the Encavis Group in thousand tonnes of CO2 equivalents:
"A contribution to the fight against climate change" is one of twelve action areas of the sustainability strategy of the Encavis Group. In the Sustainability Report 2022, you can also find information about the other eleven key topics. You can access the Sustainability Report 2022 here:

https://www.encavis.com/en/newsroom/downloads


 

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has around 1 GW of capacity under construction, of which more than 600 MW are own assets.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialist provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their A level and ISS ESG with their Prime label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com


Contact:
Encavis AG
Tanja Van den Wouwer
Head of Sustainability & Communications
E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com


04.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1740475

 
End of News EQS News Service

1740475  04.10.2023 CET/CEST

