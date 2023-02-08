SMI 11'234 -0.4%  SPI 14'483 -0.5%  Dow 34'157 0.8%  DAX 15'321 -0.2%  Euro 0.9895 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'209 0.1%  Gold 1'877 0.2%  Bitcoin 21'380 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9216 0.0%  Öl 83.8 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: Siemens vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Nestlé-Aktie: Nestlé-Tochter erwirbt Fabrik von Red Collar Pet Foods - Klage im Buitoni-Fall wird geprüft
Ausblick: Swisscom legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Neue Daten bestätigen: Die Schweiz ist kein Steuerparadies - der Kanton Zug schon
Ausblick: PepsiCo informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
ENCAVIS Aktie [Valor: 923850 / ISIN: DE0006095003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.02.2023 07:05:10

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG acquires a German wind farm with a generation capacity of 11.2 MW for the first time after a repowering from Energiekontor

ENCAVIS
16.32 CHF -8.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition
ENCAVIS AG acquires a German wind farm with a generation capacity of 11.2 MW for the first time after a repowering from Energiekontor

08.02.2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
 

ENCAVIS acquires a German wind farm with a generation capacity of 11.2 MW for the first time after a repowering from Energiekontor

 

Hamburg/Bremen, 8 February 2023 Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; stock symbol: ECV), listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, is continuing its successful cooperation with SDAX-listed Energiekontor AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0005313506; Aktienkürzel: EKT), one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar farms. The acquired wind farm Bergheim in North Rhine-Westphalia is a repowering project, that can draw on long-term historical data on wind occurrence in the region and thus offers particularly predictable yields. The two wind turbines with a combined rated output of around 11.2 MW will generate around 28.1 GWh of electricity annually from the first full year of operation. This covers the average annual electricity demand of about 10,000 households and saves about 20,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. The commissioning of the two wind turbines is planned for the end of the fourth quarter 2023.

This repowering wind farm project Bergheim, in which new wind turbines replace old ones, developed by Energiekontor, is located in the area of the towns of Bergheim and Pulheim in the Rhine-Erft district of North Rhine-Westphalia. The wind farm benefits from a state-guaranteed Feed-in Tariff (FIT) under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) for a term of in total 20 years after commissioning. The Renewable Energy will be generated by two Vestas V 150-5.6 turbines with a rotor diametre of 150 metres and a hub height of 166 metres.

"Repowering wind projects offer particularly predictable and secure yields. Aside from the guaranteed EEG remuneration over 20 years after commissioning, the "Bergheim" wind farm offers additional attractive earnings potential through the possible conclusion of PPAs," Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer (CIO/COO) of Encavis AG, welcomes the latest transaction. "With Encavis and Energiekontor, two Hanseatic companies have been successfully meeting at eye level for years. Both companies are united by their passion and conviction for the economically profitable development of Renewable Energies," Schirru continues.

Hamburg-based Encavis AG and Bremen-based Energiekontor AG have already been working together successfully since November 2015. The newly acquired "Bergheim" wind farm is already the eighth wind farm project that Energiekontor has sold to Encavis. Both companies want to continue their good cooperation in the future. Together, they are making an important contribution to the energy transition in Germany and actively driving forward the expansion of Renewable Energies.

"We are pleased to have once again successfully concluded the sale of a wind farm project with Encavis as a reliable and long-standing partner. The repowering potential in Germany is increasing with each passing year. The sale of the repowering wind farm project illustrates that we at Energiekontor will continue to consistently exploit this potential in the future and have already secured further attractive repowering projects," said Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, commenting on the deal.

 

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com 


About Energiekontor:
A solid business policy and a lot of experience in Renewable Energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of around 380 megawatts (MW) in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its Headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud balance sheet since the Company was founded: 138 realised wind farms and 14 solar parks with a total output of well over 1.2 GW. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 1.8 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN: 531350; ISIN: DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt/Main and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Additional information can be found on www.energiekontor.de


Contacts:
ENCAVIS AG         
Jörg Peters          
Head of Corporate Communications & IR    
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242      
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com     

Energiekontor AG
Till Gießmann
Investor Relations / Press
Tel.: +49 421 33 04 126
E-Mail: till.giessmann@energiekontor.com 


08.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1554177

 
End of News EQS News Service

1554177  08.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1554177&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ENCAVIS AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
26.01.23 ENCAVIS Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.01.23 ENCAVIS Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.01.23 ENCAVIS Underweight Barclays Capital
11.01.23 ENCAVIS Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.01.23 ENCAVIS Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Was ist eigentlich Listed Private Equity? Und wie hat sich die Anlageklasse im vergangenen Jahr entwickelt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Michel Degosciu, Managing Director bei LPX Group – Listed Alternative Investments, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
07.02.23 Rohstoffe: Die Anlageklasse der Stunde
07.02.23 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
07.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, Zurich Insurance
07.02.23 Marktüberblick: TeamViewer beschließt Aktienrückkauf
07.02.23 Stimmung könnte kippen
06.02.23 Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung über 24.000-Dollar-Marke – EZB im Fokus
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'672.64 19.70 EPSSMU
Short 11'910.65 13.87 6SSMNU
Short 12'373.99 8.77 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'233.87 07.02.2023 17:30:17
Long 10'760.34 19.04 MHSSMU
Long 10'527.65 13.61 ALSSMU
Long 10'095.41 8.98 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ENCAVIS AG 11.62 69.39% ENCAVIS AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktie im Sinkflug: ams OSRAM mit Umsatz- und Ergebniseinbruch - Apple als möglicher Grosskunde
Idorsia-Aktie bricht ein: Idorsia rutscht 2022 tiefer in die Verlustzone und kündigt Mittelbeschaffung an
Holcim Aktie in Grün: Weitere Zukäufe in Nordamerika und Europa geplant - Holcim übernimmt US-Unternehmen Duro-Last
Credit Suisse-Aktie steigt: CS strebt offenbar CSFB-Börsengang 2024 oder 2025 an - Bonusgespräche mit Mitarbeitern wohl verschoben
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Vormittag in Grün
Zinssorgen weiter bestimmendes Thema: US-Handel endet im Plus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX gibt letztlich leicht nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus
Amazon Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von Amazon
Euro erholt sich nach Fed-Aussagen
Ausblick: Enphase Energy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}