EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG acquires a German wind farm with a generation capacity of 11.2 MW for the first time after a repowering from Energiekontor

ENCAVIS AG acquires a German wind farm with a generation capacity of 11.2 MW for the first time after a repowering from Energiekontor



ENCAVIS acquires a German wind farm with a generation capacity of 11.2 MW for the first time after a repowering from Energiekontor

Hamburg/Bremen, 8 February 2023 Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; stock symbol: ECV), listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, is continuing its successful cooperation with SDAX-listed Energiekontor AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0005313506; Aktienkürzel: EKT), one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar farms. The acquired wind farm Bergheim in North Rhine-Westphalia is a repowering project, that can draw on long-term historical data on wind occurrence in the region and thus offers particularly predictable yields. The two wind turbines with a combined rated output of around 11.2 MW will generate around 28.1 GWh of electricity annually from the first full year of operation. This covers the average annual electricity demand of about 10,000 households and saves about 20,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year. The commissioning of the two wind turbines is planned for the end of the fourth quarter 2023.

This repowering wind farm project Bergheim, in which new wind turbines replace old ones, developed by Energiekontor, is located in the area of the towns of Bergheim and Pulheim in the Rhine-Erft district of North Rhine-Westphalia. The wind farm benefits from a state-guaranteed Feed-in Tariff (FIT) under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) for a term of in total 20 years after commissioning. The Renewable Energy will be generated by two Vestas V 150-5.6 turbines with a rotor diametre of 150 metres and a hub height of 166 metres.

"Repowering wind projects offer particularly predictable and secure yields. Aside from the guaranteed EEG remuneration over 20 years after commissioning, the "Bergheim" wind farm offers additional attractive earnings potential through the possible conclusion of PPAs," Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer (CIO/COO) of Encavis AG, welcomes the latest transaction. "With Encavis and Energiekontor, two Hanseatic companies have been successfully meeting at eye level for years. Both companies are united by their passion and conviction for the economically profitable development of Renewable Energies," Schirru continues.

Hamburg-based Encavis AG and Bremen-based Energiekontor AG have already been working together successfully since November 2015. The newly acquired "Bergheim" wind farm is already the eighth wind farm project that Energiekontor has sold to Encavis. Both companies want to continue their good cooperation in the future. Together, they are making an important contribution to the energy transition in Germany and actively driving forward the expansion of Renewable Energies.

"We are pleased to have once again successfully concluded the sale of a wind farm project with Encavis as a reliable and long-standing partner. The repowering potential in Germany is increasing with each passing year. The sale of the repowering wind farm project illustrates that we at Energiekontor will continue to consistently exploit this potential in the future and have already secured further attractive repowering projects," said Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, commenting on the deal.

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



About Energiekontor:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in Renewable Energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of around 380 megawatts (MW) in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its Headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud balance sheet since the Company was founded: 138 realised wind farms and 14 solar parks with a total output of well over 1.2 GW. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 1.8 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN: 531350; ISIN: DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt/Main and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Additional information can be found on www.energiekontor.de



