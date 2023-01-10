SMI 11'122 -0.8%  SPI 14'256 -0.9%  Dow 33'518 -0.3%  DAX 14'751 -0.3%  Euro 0.9884 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'052 -0.4%  Gold 1'873 0.0%  Bitcoin 15'832 0.0%  Dollar 0.9202 -0.1%  Öl 79.1 -0.9% 
Enapter Aktie [Valor: 52662162 / ISIN: DE000A255G02]
10.01.2023 09:05:08

EQS-News: Enapter sets production record in Q4 and grows revenue by 75% in 2022

Enapter
13.90 EUR -0.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Enapter sets production record in Q4 and grows revenue by 75% in 2022

10.01.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Enapter sets production record in Q4 and grows revenue by 75% in 2022
 

  • More than 1,200 electrolysers delivered to customers in Q4
  • 75% increase in revenue to around 14.7 million euros in 2022 compared to the previous year (8.4 million euros)
  • Series production of the latest electrolyser generation AEM EL 4.0 successfully started in Pisa
  • Total capacity of the delivered units amounts to almost 3 megawatts
     

Berlin, 10. January 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) delivered more than 1,200 electrolysers of the latest EL 4.0 generation to customers worldwide in the last three months of 2022. This corresponds to a total output of almost 3 megawatts. This makes the last quarter of 2022 the greatest production output in Enapter's still young company history.

The variety of applications by the different EL 4.0 customers show how the interest in hydrogen applications is growing globally across industries. For example, several customers integrated the electrolysers into hydrogen refueling systems, such as Fuel Cell Systems from the UK. In India, various applications are being developed in the industrial sector, e.g. by H2e Powers Systems Pvt. Ltd. A large part of the AEM hydrogen generators is used for energy storage solutions. These include applications by Umstro GmbH from Germany, Tecnologías de Remediación Ambiental (TRA) from Chile, and Pestech Energy Sdn Bhd from Malaysia. Super yacht company Baglietto S.p.A., for example, will also use the compact AEM electrolysers in the maritime sector.

The EL 4.0 is significantly lighter and smaller than its predecessor. The technical integration is simple and enables Enapter partners and project customers to install electrolysers in almost any application where green hydrogen can be produced and used.

"The EL 4.0 is our model for success. Never have we been able to build and deliver so many units in such a short time," says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter AG. "Were pleased to notice the high proportion of existing customers with good experiences with our modular Enapter systems."

The total delivery thus achieved for the 2022 financial year corresponds to a preliminary annual turnover of around 14.7 million euros and is thus within expectations. This leads to a 75% growth in revenue compared to the previous year (FY 2021: 8.4 million revenue). For 2023, Enapter expects a doubling of sales revenues to around 30 million euros.

 

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale. The modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications sectors, among others. Enapter has its headquarters in Germany and a production site in Italy. Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0 

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter  
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
 

General press contact:

Enapter Public Relations

Vaitea Cowan
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130
E-Mail: pr@enapter.com

 

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
edicto GmbH
Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-mail: enapter@edicto.de

 


10.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1530961

 
End of News EQS News Service

1530961  10.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530961&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

