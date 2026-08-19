Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’360 0.3%  SPI 20’205 0.2%  Dow 53’343 -0.2%  DAX 26’117 0.0%  Euro 0.9404 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’470 0.0%  Gold 4’355 0.5%  Bitcoin 52’146 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8110 -0.2%  Öl 91.4 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Straumann-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Deutliches Wachstum - Neuer CEO
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Vormittag entwickeln
Abseits der grossen Namen: Diese KI-Aktien legten nach Zahlen kräftig zu
Geberit-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Mehr Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Operativer Verlust nimmt deutlich ab
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

Enapter Aktie 52662162 / DE000A255G02

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.08.2026 09:45:24

EQS-News: Enapter AG starts stack production in China

Enapter
1.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enapter AG starts stack production in China

19.08.2026 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG starts stack production in China

  • Production of AEM stacks has started at the new production partner in Shenzhen, first units ready for delivery
  • Scalable production capacity allows flexible adjustment to demand development
  • Positive effects of lower fixed costs on earnings development expected from 2027

Hamburg, 19 August 2026. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) is consistently implementing the realignment towards an asset-light business model announced in the ad-hoc release of 5 August 2026. At the new production partner Runqing Hydrogen Technology Co., Ltd. (Runqing) in Shenzhen, the manufacturing of AEM stacks has started on a production line set up specifically for this purpose. The first stacks for Enapter electrolysers in the megawatt range have already been assembled and are ready for delivery. Once the current ramp-up phase has been completed, the intended production output is expected to be reached within a few weeks. The available capacity allows manufacturing to be scaled flexibly in line with the demand Enapter expects.

Runqing is part of the Runshihua Group, one of China’s leading cleantech companies. The group has comprehensive hydrogen expertise and has established itself as an innovative specialist for the decarbonisation of industry. Drawing on the group’s state-of-the-art, fully automated production facilities, Runqing is able to manufacture Enapter’s stacks to the required quality and in volumes that can be scaled as needed.

By expanding partner manufacturing in China, Enapter is reducing its fixed costs. The company expects the lower fixed cost base to have a noticeable positive effect on earnings development from 2027.

Dr Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG: “The production start in Shenzhen is an important milestone in the implementation of our asset-light business model. Together with our partner Runshihua, we have created the conditions for scalable series production in a short space of time. Thanks to the modern production facilities, we will be able to manufacture the AEM stack, the core component of our electrolysers, cost-efficiently, reliably and in high volumes. This enables us to respond flexibly to rising market demand and to supply our customers quickly and dependably.”

About Enapter

Enapter is a global greentech company that develops and supplies AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The Enapter Group combines development and manufacturing expertise with international production partnerships.

The patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology does not rely on expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables the efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen, including where the energy supply from solar and wind power fluctuates.

Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed in the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02).

Further information:
Website: https://www.enapter.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
edicto GmbH
Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
Email: enapter@edicto.de


19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Bleichenbrücke 9
20354 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200JIZN9JYP440O07
EQS News ID: 2385546

 
End of News EQS News Service

2385546  19.08.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Alphabet: Bereit für den nächsten Sprung

Während Berkshire Hathaway ein deutliches Vertrauenssignal sendet, steht die Aktie charttechnisch an einer interessanten Unterstützungszone. Aktuell eröffnet sich eine spekulative Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf in Richtung 400 Dollar.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Enapter

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten