Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'079 0.4%  SPI 14'598 0.4%  Dow 34'560 0.6%  DAX 15'846 0.3%  Euro 0.9563 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'303 0.2%  Gold 1'923 0.1%  Bitcoin 23'013 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8838 0.0%  Öl 84.3 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Stadler Rail217818Lonza1384101
Top News
ABB- und Bucher-Aktien: Finanzchefs von ABB, Bucher und Vitra als "CFO of the Year" ausgezeichnet
GAM-Aktie: Übernahme durch Liontrust gescheitert - GAM einigt sich mit Newgame auf kurzfristige Finanzierung
Investis-Aktie: Investis im ersten Halbjahr mit Gewinneinbruch
Vaudoise-Aktie: Vaudoise hat im ersten Halbjahr mehr verdient
Ausblick: Salesforce stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Enapter Aktie [Valor: 52662162 / ISIN: DE000A255G02]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2023 09:15:03

EQS-News: Enapter AG Secures Order for 101 AEM Electrolysers for Japan from Enoah Inc.

Enapter
12.50 EUR -0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enapter AG Secures Order for 101 AEM Electrolysers for Japan from Enoah Inc.

29.08.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Enapter AG Secures Order for 101 AEM Electrolysers for Japan from Enoah Inc.

 

  • Japanese company Enoah Inc. places order for 101 AEM Electrolysers EL 4.0
  • Devices intended primarily for Power-to-Power and refuelling applications
  • Enoah Inc. becomes Certified Partner of Enapter

 

Berlin (August 29, 2023); Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) is further advancing its expansion in Japan. Enoah Inc., a Japanese company specialising in the manufacturing and distribution of fuel cells, power generation, and water electrolysis systems, has placed an order for 101 AEM Electrolysers EL 4.0 with Enapter. The devices are primarily intended for use in Power-to-Power applications and refuelling stations. The end customers include blue chip Japanese companies.

 

Since the beginning of their partnership in 2021, Enapter has delivered around 20 AEM Electrolysers to Enoah. This latest order contributes to the increase of green hydrogen production in Japan, supporting the country's sustainability goals in the areas of renewable energy and emissions-free mobility. The delivery of the devices is planned in several stages between the end of the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

 

Enapter's modular AEM Electrolysers enable rapid and flexible scaling of hydrogen applications. As such, they are particularly suitable for projects in energy storage, Power-to-X technologies, and decentralised refuelling systems.

 

Through Enoah, Enapter has also expanded its network of certified partners. The Japanese company will now act as an official integration and distribution partner, working on hydrogen projects utilising Enapter products to drive the sustainable transformation of the energy infrastructure in Japan.

 

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter, stated: "We highly value our collaboration with Enoah and see this partnership as another step towards promoting the hydrogen economy in Japan. This order underscores our position as a market leader in the AEM electrolysis field and our role in implementing clean energy solutions worldwide."

 

With this significant order, Enapter continues its journey to provide pioneering hydrogen solutions and actively support the global energy transition.

 

 

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used by more than 340 customers in 50+ countries, in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany as well as an R&D and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/
 

General press contact:

 

Enapter Public Relations

Vaitea Cowan
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130
E-Mail: pr@enapter.com
 

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann 
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

 


29.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1713387

 
End of News EQS News Service

1713387  29.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1713387&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Enapter

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Im heutigen Experteninterview erläutert Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG die Gründe für die aktuell steigenden Märkte. Wie sich ausserdem die Zinsen und die Inflation auf das Marktgeschehen auswirken und welche zukünftigen Entwicklungen uns bevorstehen, erfahren Sie im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:09 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
08:12 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
25.08.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.08.2023
25.08.23 Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'490.86 19.73 61SSMU
Short 11'719.34 13.98 SMIR9U
Short 12'166.61 8.87 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'079.15 29.08.2023 09:15:38
Long 10'580.86 19.05 VXSSMU
Long 10'368.71 13.98 AOSSMU
Long 9'925.52 8.98 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enapter 12.50 -0.79% Enapter

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Neues Tesla Model 3 "Highland" kurz vor der Präsentation?
US-Aktien massiv überbewertet: Das empfiehlt Top-Ökonom David Rosenberg Anlegern
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Wettbewerbskommission prüft derzeit CS-Übernahme durch UBS
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial
3M-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Strafzahlung für 3M im Ohrstöpsel-Streit fällt niedriger aus
SMI schliesst über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz schliesst Mycamine-Übernahme ab
Swatch-Aktie höher: Swatch äussert sich positiv zu Bucherer-Übernahme durch Rolex

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit