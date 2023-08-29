EQS-News: Enapter AG Secures Order for 101 AEM Electrolysers for Japan from Enoah Inc.

|
Enapter AG Secures Order for 101 AEM Electrolysers for Japan from Enoah Inc.
Enapter AG Secures Order for 101 AEM Electrolysers for Japan from Enoah Inc.
Berlin (August 29, 2023); Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) is further advancing its expansion in Japan. Enoah Inc., a Japanese company specialising in the manufacturing and distribution of fuel cells, power generation, and water electrolysis systems, has placed an order for 101 AEM Electrolysers EL 4.0 with Enapter. The devices are primarily intended for use in Power-to-Power applications and refuelling stations. The end customers include blue chip Japanese companies.
Since the beginning of their partnership in 2021, Enapter has delivered around 20 AEM Electrolysers to Enoah. This latest order contributes to the increase of green hydrogen production in Japan, supporting the country's sustainability goals in the areas of renewable energy and emissions-free mobility. The delivery of the devices is planned in several stages between the end of the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.
Enapter's modular AEM Electrolysers enable rapid and flexible scaling of hydrogen applications. As such, they are particularly suitable for projects in energy storage, Power-to-X technologies, and decentralised refuelling systems.
Through Enoah, Enapter has also expanded its network of certified partners. The Japanese company will now act as an official integration and distribution partner, working on hydrogen projects utilising Enapter products to drive the sustainable transformation of the energy infrastructure in Japan.
Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter, stated: "We highly value our collaboration with Enoah and see this partnership as another step towards promoting the hydrogen economy in Japan. This order underscores our position as a market leader in the AEM electrolysis field and our role in implementing clean energy solutions worldwide."
With this significant order, Enapter continues its journey to provide pioneering hydrogen solutions and actively support the global energy transition.
About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used by more than 340 customers in 50+ countries, in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany as well as an R&D and production site in Italy.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0, ISIN: DE000A255G02.
Website: https://www.enapter.com
