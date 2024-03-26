EQS-News: Enapter AG receives largest single order from Europe to date for electrolyzer in the megawatt range

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG receives largest single order from Europe to date for electrolyzer in the megawatt range



CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG receives largest single order from Europe to date for electrolyzer in the megawatt range

Enapter supplies 3 MW electrolyzer to CFFT SpA, Italy

In addition, F.i.l.m.s SpA, also in Italy, has ordered 1 MW

Total order volume for the 4 MW is in the upper seven-figure euro range

Berlin, 26 March 2024: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has received further orders for its megawatt-class electrolyzer. Thanks to their multicore technology, these AEM electrolyzer are particularly suitable for the highly efficient production of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources on an industrial scale. As they do not use iridium, customers can plan their further expansion plans reliably and future-proof.

Enapter will supply 3 multicore-class units, each with 1 MW, to the logistics company CFFT SpA. Among other things, the company operates a harbour near Rome. There, the Enapter electrolyzers will be used in a hydrogen refueling system and operated with sustainably generated electricity. The order from CFFT is the largest single order from Europe in Enapter's history to date.

In addition, F.i.l.m.s SpA - also from Italy - has ordered an Enapter electrolyzer in the multicore-class with 1 MW. The metalworking company from the OMCD Group specializes in hard metal parts and uses conventional hydrogen in its production processes, which was previously bought in. With the Enapter electrolyzer, the company will be able to produce green hydrogen from renewable energy and feed it directly into its gas mix for the furnaces. F.i.l.m.s' medium-term goal is to gradually replace climate-damaging Natural Gas and switch to green hydrogen as completely as possible.

The two contracts concluded in Italy have an order volume in the upper seven-figure euro range.

Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter: "More and more companies are focusing on their own energy production from wind and sun. Customers are increasingly opting for scalable, iridium-free electrolyzers to ensure that they can plan for further expansion. With our iridium-free AEM technology, we can offer the flexibility required for operation and expansion with renewable energies. Our success in the Italian market shows that we are ideally positioned to support industrial companies in providing important impetus for the energy transition."

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolyzers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



