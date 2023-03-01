SMI 11'133 0.3%  SPI 14'338 0.2%  Dow 32'657 -0.7%  DAX 15'429 0.4%  Euro 0.9984 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'259 0.5%  Gold 1'834 0.4%  Bitcoin 22'309 2.3%  Dollar 0.9386 -0.3%  Öl 84.0 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Fresenius SE-Aktie im Februar 2023
Februar 2023: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Amazon-Aktie
FINANZ’23: Die Zeitenwende aktiv gestalten
Februar 2023: Experten empfehlen Rheinmetall-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Wem gehört der DAX? Mehrheit der DAX-Konzerne in ausländischer Hand
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Enapter Aktie [Valor: 52662162 / ISIN: DE000A255G02]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.03.2023 09:05:04

EQS-News: Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

Enapter
13.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

01.03.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG receives 25 million euros from Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund

Berlin, March 01, 2023 - Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) reported on February 10, 2023 that a financing of EUR 25 million was concluded between Enapter AG and the Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund by issuing a bearer bond. In the meantime, the collateral to be provided in accordance with the bond has been provided and further conditions have been fulfilled, which is why the 25 million euros have been received by Enapter AG today and are thus available to the company. The financing has a term of 2 years and enables the implementation of the planned production orders in this period. This is an important step for the growth company on the way to scaling its own AEM technology for hydrogen generators (electrolyzers).

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
 

General press contact:

Enapter Public Relations

Vaitea Cowan
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130
E-Mail: pr@enapter.com

 

Financial press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann 
edicto GmbH
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de

 

 

 


01.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1571403

 
End of News EQS News Service

1571403  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571403&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Enapter

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten