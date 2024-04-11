EQS-News: Enapter AG increases order intake for AEM electrolyzers by over 700% in the first quarter of 2024

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sustainability

Enapter AG increases order intake for AEM electrolyzers by over 700% in the first quarter of 2024



11.04.2024

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG increases order intake for AEM electrolyzers by over 700% in the first quarter of 2024

Order intake in Q1 is EUR 9.3 million.

75% of orders are for AEM multicore electrolyzers

60% are for new customer orders

Berlin, 11. April 2024. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) recorded order intakes of € 9,287,000 in Q1 2024 (previous year: € 1,270,000). This corresponds to an increase of around 730% compared to Q1 2023. Almost 75% of the order volume is attributable to orders in the multicore class, the megawatt class devices. The remaining share was generated from sales of singlecore AEM EL 4 electrolysers.

New customer business accounted for a total of 60% of all orders received. The majority of orders came from Europe and the USA, with the US orders totaling around EUR 1.5 million being generated via Enapter USA's general distributor CleanH2 Inc. The plan is to use the electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen for various applications, such as maritime refueling and industrial metalworking.

Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter: "We are currently gaining an increasing number of new customers who require hydrogen in the megawatt range for their industrial production. At the same time, long-standing existing customers are also ordering larger quantities for further projects. Many of these new customers also chose our products because they are iridium-free. This shows that the market is not only growing rapidly, but that our technology fully fulfils customer requirements in a wide range of applications. We are very grateful to all new and existing customers for the trust they have placed in us and will continue to work to meet customer requirements with the highest quality standards for our products."

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolyzers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and and iridium-fee anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



