Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’489 -0.1%  SPI 15’148 -0.1%  Dow 38’462 -1.1%  DAX 18’026 -0.4%  Euro 0.9810 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’985 -0.3%  Gold 2’331 -0.1%  Bitcoin 64’812 0.5%  Dollar 0.9137 0.1%  Öl 90.8 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Kuros32581411Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Trump Media & Technology111854123
Top News
Rekordfahrt von Gold überträgt sich auf Silberpreis: Diese Gefahren sollten Silber-Anleger dennoch im Blick behalten
Givaudan-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Neutral
UBS AG mit Investmenttipp: Sell-Note für Givaudan-Aktie
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Annahmefrist für Übernahme von MorphoSys beginnt
Givaudan-Analyse: Givaudan-Aktie von Baader Bank mit Reduce bewertet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Enapter Aktie [Valor: 52662162 / ISIN: DE000A255G02]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.04.2024 11:05:03

EQS-News: Enapter AG increases order intake for AEM electrolyzers by over 700% in the first quarter of 2024

finanzen.net zero Enapter-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Enapter
5.70 EUR 3.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sustainability
Enapter AG increases order intake for AEM electrolyzers by over 700% in the first quarter of 2024

11.04.2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG increases order intake for AEM electrolyzers by over 700% in the first quarter of 2024

  • Order intake in Q1 is  EUR 9.3 million.
  • 75% of orders are for AEM multicore electrolyzers
  • 60% are for new customer orders

 

Berlin, 11. April 2024. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) recorded order intakes of € 9,287,000 in Q1 2024 (previous year: € 1,270,000). This corresponds to an increase of around 730% compared to Q1 2023. Almost 75% of the order volume is attributable to orders in the multicore class, the megawatt class devices. The remaining share was generated from sales of singlecore AEM EL 4 electrolysers.

New customer business accounted for a total of 60% of all orders received. The majority of orders came from Europe and the USA, with the US orders totaling around EUR 1.5 million being generated via Enapter USA's general distributor CleanH2 Inc. The plan is to use the electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen for various applications, such as maritime refueling and industrial metalworking.

Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter: "We are currently gaining an increasing number of new customers who require hydrogen in the megawatt range for their industrial production. At the same time, long-standing existing customers are also ordering larger quantities for further projects. Many of these new customers also chose our products because they are iridium-free. This shows that the market is not only growing rapidly, but that our technology fully fulfils customer requirements in a wide range of applications. We are very grateful to all new and existing customers for the trust they have placed in us and will continue to work to meet customer requirements with the highest quality standards for our products."

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolyzers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and and iridium-fee anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.

Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Enapter
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enapterenergystorage
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enapter/


Contact financial and business press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
edicto GmbH
Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
E-mail: enapter@edicto.de


11.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Reinhardtstr. 35
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1878659

 
End of News EQS News Service

1878659  11.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1878659&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Enapter

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Enapter

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:48 Marktüberblick: Dollar und Anleiherenditen im Aufwind
09:39 UBS KeyInvest: Kupfer – In der Schaltzentrale/Goldman Sachs – Auf dem Prüfstand
09:26 Die EU gegen Apple und was es sonst noch zu berichten gibt
09:09 SMI präsentiert sich recht stabil
10.04.24 Börse Aktuell – EZB vs. Fed – Wer senkt die Zinsen zuerst?
09.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf S&P 500 Index®, NASDAQ 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
09.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Sika
08.04.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: If you ain"t first, you"re last
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’008.19 18.89 HSSM9U
Short 12’233.33 13.80 H1SSMU
Short 12’704.06 8.79 S2S3MU
SMI-Kurs: 11’493.65 11.04.2024 11:12:31
Long 11’080.00 19.56
Long 10’793.09 13.72 SSRMOU
Long 10’335.26 8.93 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enapter 5.66 2.91% Enapter

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis auf Rekordjagd: Experte rät dennoch von Verkauf ab - Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends erwartet
"Zweites CS-Desaster verhindern": Bundesrat ergreift Massnahmen - UBS-Aktie deutlich tiefer
Krypto-Experte hält Bitcoin für unterbewertet und setzt Mega-Kursziel
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Einlöse-App für E-Rezepte bereit für den Start
Barry Callebaut-Aktie springt hoch: Barry Callebaut kann Umsatz steigern - verdient aber weniger
Starke Überhitzung an den Börsen? UBS-Marktstratege warnt vor Kursrücksetzer - "Casinostimmung"
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
US-Verbraucherpreise höher als erwartet: US-Börsen verlassen Sitzung in Rot -- SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX beendet volatilen Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins
Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
Günstigere Alternative zu NVIDIA: Hier sehen Analysten noch Potenzial

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten