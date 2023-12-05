|
05.12.2023 09:02:59
EQS-News: emerchantpay partners with Rubean AG to launch SoftPOS solution
Rubean AG
emerchantpay partners with Rubean AG to launch SoftPOS solution
Munic, 5th December, 2023. emerchantpay, a leading global payment service provider and acquirer announces that it will be partnering with Germany-based fintech company Rubean AG, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich, to offer Rubean’s PhonePOS, a Software Point of Sales (SoftPOS) solution for Android devices, to partners and merchants in the UK and Europe.
This partnership between emerchantpay and Rubean AG enables the two brands to further strengthen their solutions to merchants and partners in regions across the UK and Europe. With this solution, emerchantpay’s partners can reap the additional benefit of using PhonePOS with their existing Android app.
The PhonePOS offering is ideal for various sectors, allowing businesses to accept card payments using Android devices, eliminating additional hardware and improving customer experiences. PhonePOS supports card payments, popular mobile wallets, and high-value transactions that require a PIN.
Furthermore, the SoftPOS solution is of interest to many merchants due to the flexibility of the solution, low upfront costs and ease of use with a device they’re already familiar with. This method is growing in popularity with merchants; researchers at Juniper predict that the number of merchants using SoftPOS solutions will grow globally to 34.5 million in 2027.
The potential of SoftPOS to disrupt models of conventional card present payments is driving interest in SoftPOS solutions, meaning the launch of this solution comes at a key time to meet the growing demand for SoftPOS ahead of the new year.
“SoftPOS is not just a payment solution, it’s a leap forward for customer and merchant convenience,” said Jon Horddal, Chief Product Officer at emerchantpay. “With this new solution, we’re looking forward to contributing to the bright future of more flexible, scalable and customer-centric POS payments.”
"We’re excited to partner with emerchantpay and make on-the-go payments easier for businesses across the UK and Europe," said Dr Hermann Geupel, CEO at Rubean. “Our shared vision for growth and commitment to customer excellence make this collaboration a perfect match. "Together, we are enabling businesses to tap into the world of mobile payments with PhonePOS and reach new heights of growth,” Geupel added.
