Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'952 0.6%  SPI 14'310 0.3%  Dow 36'204 -0.1%  DAX 16'405 0.0%  Euro 0.9447 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'415 -0.1%  Gold 2'036 0.3%  Bitcoin 36'299 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8741 0.1%  Öl 78.4 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Kuros32581411ABB1222171Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Julius Bär10248496
Top News
Airbus-CEO: Womöglich werden EU-Hilfe für A320-Nachfolger benötigt
ABB - eine Konzerngeschichte
Henkel-Aktie: CEO Knobel verteidigt Preiserhöhungen - Konzernumbau kommt voran
Varta-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats November
Spexis-Aktie: Spexis erhält formelle Genehmigung für Nachlassstundung
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Rubean Aktie [Valor: 33095126 / ISIN: DE0005120802]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.12.2023 09:02:59

EQS-News: emerchantpay partners with Rubean AG to launch SoftPOS solution

finanzen.net zero Rubean-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Rubean
6.45 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Market Launch
emerchantpay partners with Rubean AG to launch SoftPOS solution

05.12.2023 / 09:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

emerchantpay partners with Rubean AG to launch SoftPOS solution

  • emerchantpay partners with Rubean AG to offer PhonePOS to partners and merchants and enable convenient on-the-go payments on smartphones
  • This offering will be available to companies across the UK and Europe to make payments more convenient for merchants across these regions

Munic, 5th December, 2023. emerchantpay, a leading global payment service provider and acquirer announces that it will be partnering with Germany-based fintech company  Rubean AG, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich, to offer Rubean’s PhonePOS, a Software Point of Sales (SoftPOS) solution for Android devices, to partners and merchants in the UK and Europe.

This partnership between emerchantpay and Rubean AG enables the two brands to further strengthen their solutions to merchants and partners in regions across the UK and Europe. With this solution, emerchantpay’s partners can reap the additional benefit of using PhonePOS with their existing Android app.

The PhonePOS offering is ideal for various sectors, allowing businesses to accept card  payments using  Android devices, eliminating additional hardware and improving customer experiences. PhonePOS supports card payments, popular mobile wallets, and high-value transactions that require a PIN. 

Furthermore, the SoftPOS solution is of interest to many merchants due to the flexibility of the solution, low upfront costs and ease of use with a device they’re already familiar with. This method is growing in popularity with merchants; researchers at Juniper predict that the number of merchants using SoftPOS solutions will grow globally to 34.5 million in 2027.

The potential of SoftPOS to disrupt models of conventional card present payments is driving interest in SoftPOS solutions, meaning the launch of this solution comes at a key time to meet the growing demand for SoftPOS ahead of the new year.

 “SoftPOS is not just a payment solution, it’s a leap forward for customer and merchant convenience,” said Jon Horddal, Chief Product Officer at emerchantpay. “With this new solution, we’re looking forward to contributing to the bright future of more flexible, scalable and customer-centric POS payments.” 

"We’re excited to partner with emerchantpay and make on-the-go payments easier for businesses across the UK and Europe," said Dr Hermann Geupel, CEO at Rubean. “Our shared vision for growth and commitment to customer excellence make this collaboration a perfect match. "Together, we are enabling businesses to tap into the world of mobile payments with PhonePOS and reach new heights of growth,” Geupel added.

About emerchantpay
emerchantpay is a leading global payment service provider for online, mobile, in-store and over the phone payments. Its global payments solution is available through a simple integration, offering a wealth of features, including global acquiring, alternative payment methods, advanced fraud management and performance optimisation. It works with businesses of all sizes across various industries to create bespoke solutions and strategies that help them increase their payment systems' efficiency and profitability. With cutting-edge technology and a unique customer-centric approach, they empower businesses to design seamless and engaging payment experiences for their consumers.

About Rubean AG
Rubean AG (Symbol: R1B, ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution called PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for another device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants across Europe and is the only softPOS solution to support the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter markets and XETRA.

If you have any queries, please contact:

german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

Dr. Hermann Geupel     
Rubean AG     
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München 
+49 89 357560    
Hermann.Geupel@rubean.com


05.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1789091

 
End of News EQS News Service

1789091  05.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1789091&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rubean AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten