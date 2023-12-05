EQS-News: emerchantpay partners with Rubean AG to launch SoftPOS solution

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Market Launch

emerchantpay partners with Rubean AG to offer PhonePOS to partners and merchants and enable convenient on-the-go payments on smartphones

This offering will be available to companies across the UK and Europe to make payments more convenient for merchants across these regions

Munic, 5th December, 2023. emerchantpay, a leading global payment service provider and acquirer announces that it will be partnering with Germany-based fintech company Rubean AG , (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich, to offer Rubean’s PhonePOS, a Software Point of Sales (SoftPOS) solution for Android devices, to partners and merchants in the UK and Europe.

This partnership between emerchantpay and Rubean AG enables the two brands to further strengthen their solutions to merchants and partners in regions across the UK and Europe. With this solution, emerchantpay’s partners can reap the additional benefit of using PhonePOS with their existing Android app.

The PhonePOS offering is ideal for various sectors, allowing businesses to accept card payments using Android devices, eliminating additional hardware and improving customer experiences. PhonePOS supports card payments, popular mobile wallets, and high-value transactions that require a PIN.

Furthermore, the SoftPOS solution is of interest to many merchants due to the flexibility of the solution, low upfront costs and ease of use with a device they’re already familiar with. This method is growing in popularity with merchants; researchers at Juniper predict that the number of merchants using SoftPOS solutions will grow globally to 34.5 million in 2027.

The potential of SoftPOS to disrupt models of conventional card present payments is driving interest in SoftPOS solutions, meaning the launch of this solution comes at a key time to meet the growing demand for SoftPOS ahead of the new year.

“SoftPOS is not just a payment solution, it’s a leap forward for customer and merchant convenience,” said Jon Horddal, Chief Product Officer at emerchantpay. “With this new solution, we’re looking forward to contributing to the bright future of more flexible, scalable and customer-centric POS payments.”

"We’re excited to partner with emerchantpay and make on-the-go payments easier for businesses across the UK and Europe," said Dr Hermann Geupel, CEO at Rubean. “Our shared vision for growth and commitment to customer excellence make this collaboration a perfect match. "Together, we are enabling businesses to tap into the world of mobile payments with PhonePOS and reach new heights of growth,” Geupel added.

About emerchantpay

emerchantpay is a leading global payment service provider for online, mobile, in-store and over the phone payments. Its global payments solution is available through a simple integration, offering a wealth of features, including global acquiring, alternative payment methods, advanced fraud management and performance optimisation. It works with businesses of all sizes across various industries to create bespoke solutions and strategies that help them increase their payment systems' efficiency and profitability. With cutting-edge technology and a unique customer-centric approach, they empower businesses to design seamless and engaging payment experiences for their consumers.

About Rubean AG

Rubean AG (Symbol: R1B, ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution called PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for another device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants across Europe and is the only softPOS solution to support the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter markets and XETRA.

