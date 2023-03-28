|
28.03.2023
EQS-News: ElringKlinger completes 2022 financial year with successful operating performance
ElringKlinger completes 2022 financial year with successful operating performance
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), March 28, 2023 +++ ElringKlinger AG has presented its definitive, audited results for the 2022 financial year as part of its 2022 annual report. In the financial year just ended, the Group managed to propel revenue by 10.7% to EUR 1,798.4 million (2021: EUR 1,624.4 million). Compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, ElringKlinger expanded its sales revenues by 4.1%. Generating organic revenue growth of 7.4% and performing in line with the Group's outlook, the ElringKlinger Group succeeded in outpacing the global automobile industry as a whole, which saw production output increase by 6.7% according to data published by industry service provider S&P Global Mobility.
Asked to comment, Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, said, "The financial year just ended was dominated by geopolitical conflicts, spiraling inflation, and elevated commodity and energy prices. Despite these challenging exogenous factors, ElringKlinger met, and in some instances exceeded, the annual targets it had set itself in August. Having set its strategic focus on electromobility at an early stage, ElringKlinger now holds an excellent vantage point. Building on stable cash flows and a transformed product portfolio, ElringKlinger has established a very solid base position for the future. Among other things, we have secured high-volume contracts in the field of new drive technologies, and these projects are now gradually being implemented. Against this backdrop, we can embrace the far-reaching transformation as an opportunity for profitable growth under our own steam."
Revenue growth in all regions
Earnings influenced by exceptional factors
After deducting income tax expenses and having factored in the share of net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net income attributable to the shareholders of ElringKlinger AG for the year under review stood at EUR -89.1 million (2021: EUR 55.7 million). Correspondingly, earnings per share totaled EUR -1.41 (2021: EUR 0.88).
The ElringKlinger Group's financial position and cash flows remained stable and very solid in the 2022 financial year. Capital expenditure on property, plant, and equipment amounted to 69.3 million (2021: 70.0 million). ElringKlinger adapted its approach to inventory management in line with prevailing circumstances in an effort to ensure smooth production processes at all times, particularly against the backdrop of supply chain issues and the limited availability of materials in some cases. Nevertheless, the net working capital ratio remained largely unchanged year on year at 25.3% (2021: 24.8 %). At EUR 14.8 million (2021: EUR 72.0 million), ElringKlinger again generated positive operating free cash flow, which provided the basis for a slight reduction in net debt to EUR 364.2 million (Dec. 31, 2021: EUR 369.2 million) despite challenging underlying conditions. At 43.8% (Dec. 31, 2021: 47.0%), the equity ratio at the end of the 2022 financial year remained within the long-term target range of 40% to 50%.
Proposed dividend of EUR 0.15
Taking into consideration the far-reaching process of transformation and the net loss for the year posted by ElringKlinger AG on the one hand as well as the investment interests of shareholders in the Group on the other, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board are looking to retain a balanced dividend policy. At the same time, both boards are committed to ensuring continuity, particularly against the background of the favorable projections made for the coming financial years.
In the 2022 financial year, therefore, reversals of revenue reserves amounting to EUR 55.0 million (2021: allocation of EUR 26.6 million) were made. Thus, the reported unappropriated surplus was identical to the previous year at EUR 9.5 million. In unison with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board therefore proposes to the Annual General Meeting that an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.15 per share (2021: EUR 0.15 per share) be paid out for the 2022 financial year.
Guidance 2023: revenue growth projected to be substantially above market level and adjusted EBIT margin at around 5%
Against this background of persistently challenging underlying conditions that are plagued by uncertainty, the Group is anticipating further growth in the future as well in light of the favorable projections for global automobile production and its own healthy order book. This will be driven above all by orders in the strategic fields of the future, i.e., in the area of lightweighting and in the various fields of electromobility. Therefore, the Group is anticipating a level of organic revenue growth in the 2023 financial year that will substantially outstrip the trend in global automotive production. The latter has been estimated at +3.3% for 2023 by S&P Global Mobility.
In addition, ElringKlinger expects to further improve its earnings situation in the current financial year thanks to its strict cost discipline and the anticipated increase in revenue. Overall, the Group is forecasting adjusted EBIT of around 5% of its revenue for 2023. In future, ElringKlinger will report adjusted EBIT so that it can compare the Group's operating profitability over several periods in a way that discounts the effect of exceptional items, such as impairment losses, restructuring costs, or changes in the scope of consolidation.
Medium-term forecast
The annual report for 2022 is available online at:
https://ar2022.elringklinger.de/
Key financials for FY 2022 and Q4 2022
* Proposal to Annual Meeting 2023
For further information, please contact:
About ElringKlinger AG
Disclaimer
