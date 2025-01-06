|
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Expansion of collaboration with foundry partner Samsung Foundry
|
Elmos: Expansion of collaboration with foundry partner Samsung Foundry
Samsung Foundry providing access to next generation state-of-the-art technologies for future growth in the automotive segment
Leverkusen, January 6, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), a leading global supplier of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, and its foundry partner Samsung Foundry, a global leading supplier of full range foundry solutions, continue to expand their collaboration. Elmos and Samsung started their partnership with the manufacturing of ICs for automotive applications in Samsung’s state-of-the-art facilities in 2020. Since the beginning of this successful partnership, Samsung Foundry has been a renowned and important partner, strengthening Elmos' fabless manufacturing strategy by providing access to a wide range of advanced process technologies for automotive applications.
As the number of digital, sensor and mixed-signal functions in new cars continues to increase, Elmos is able to introduce highly innovative semiconductor solutions to the market, making mobility more efficient, more comfortable, safer, and more sustainable. After the successful ramp of the first 10 products in Samsung's 130nm BCD technology to the global automotive market, the intensified collaboration with Samsung Foundry will accelerate process development and provide an even broader access to state-of-the-art, next-generation technologies for future growth.
About Elmos
