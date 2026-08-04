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04.08.2026 07:38:33
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE continues strong operating performance in the first half of 2026
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Elmos Semiconductor SE continues strong operating performance in the first half of 2026
Sales increased by more than 15% to 314.5 million Euro – Operating EBIT margin at 24.1% and operating adjusted free cash flow margin at 17.7%, both significantly improved – Full-year guidance confirmed
Leverkusen, August 4, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) successfully continued its profitable growth trajectory in the first half of 2026 and once again showed strong operating performance with significantly improved profitability and cash generation. At 314.5 million Euro, Group sales in the first half of the year were up 15.4% from the prior year (H1 2025: 272.6 million Euro) due to continued strong demand for Elmos’ innovative semiconductor solutions. Operating EBIT increased to 75.8 million Euro in the first half of the year (H1 2025: 55.7 million Euro), significantly exceeding the prior-year figure. The operating EBIT margin reached 24.1% (H1 2025: 20.4%).
Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remained at a low level in the first half of the year, totalling 8.8 million Euro (H1 2025: 18.1 million Euro) or 2.8% of sales (H1 2025: 6.6% of sales). Based on the positive business performance, Elmos continued its successful transformation toward higher cash generation. Operating adjusted free cash flow rose to 55.5 million Euro in the first six months (H1 2025: 22.0 million Euro), representing a 150% increase compared to the prior year.
“Our positive business performance in the first half of the year underlines the strength of our business model. We continue to grow at a very dynamic pace while simultaneously increasing our profitability and continuing our transformation toward sustainably higher cash generation. This demonstrates that our strategic direction and our focus on profitable growth with our innovative semiconductor solutions are very successful,” explains Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “The ongoing high demand, the launch of important new products, and our very strong project pipeline make us confident for the second half of the year as well. We are therefore confirming our full-year guidance and believe Elmos is excellently positioned to continue its path of profitable growth well beyond 2026,” Dr. Arne Schneider continues.
Based on the strong performance in the first half of the year, Elmos confirms its financial targets for the full year 2026. The company expects sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points in fiscal year 2026. Based on this positive sales development, an operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% of sales is anticipated. Capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level despite the growth and are expected to amount to around 5% of sales. In addition, cash performance is expected to remain strong with an operating adjusted free cash flow of 19% ± 2 percentage points of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD.
Overview of the financial figures
Definitions of selected financial indicators
Note on operating performance indicators:
Interim report H1 2026
Contact
About Elmos
Note
04.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstrasse 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
|EQS News ID:
|2376666
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2376666 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
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