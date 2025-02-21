EQS-News: Eleving Group waives the right to prepay the 2023/2028 Eurobonds earlier than October 31, 2026

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Eleving Group waives the right to prepay the 2023/2028 Eurobonds earlier than October 31, 2026



21.02.2025

Under the updated terms, Eleving Group will not have the right to voluntarily prepay the currently offered and previously issued 2023/2028 Eurobonds before October 31, 2026.



While the company currently has no plans to exercise an early prepayment, bond documentation prescribes market-standard conditions to do so: Between October 31, 2026, and October 31, 2027 , the bonds may be voluntarily prepaid at 101% of their nominal value .

, the bonds may be voluntarily prepaid at . From October 31, 2027, onwards, the bonds may be prepaid at 100% of their nominal value. Eleving Group remains committed to transparent communication with investors and will continue to provide updates on any developments related to its financing strategy.



The public bond offering



Eleving Group has launched a public offering by tapping its existing senior secured and guaranteed 2023/2028 Eurobonds with ISIN (DE000A3LL7M4) by up to EUR 50 mln. This issuance will bring the outstanding amount of the existing bonds, currently listed on the



The new Eurobonds, maturing on October 31, 2028, are offered with a coupon rate of 13% p.a. and quarterly interest payments. The respective bonds have a nominal value of EUR 100.00 and are issued at a price of 109% plus accrued interest for a 42-day period, with an expected yield to maturity of approximately 10%. The minimum investment required is 10 bonds.



Detailed information is available in the Prospectus:



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued has exceeded 2.0 bln euros. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe’s 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025' research by Financial Times and Statista.



Read more:



Contact information for existing bondholders and new investors



Edgars Rauza, Investor Relations Manager,

Signet Bank, invest@signetbank.com, + 371 67081058



For media inquiries



Arturs Cakars, Eleving Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer,

