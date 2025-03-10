Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’077 0.4%  SPI 17’239 0.3%  Dow 42’802 0.5%  DAX 23’009 -1.8%  Euro 0.9522 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’468 -0.9%  Gold 2’909 -0.1%  Bitcoin 72’425 2.2%  Dollar 0.8798 0.2%  Öl 70.4 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
DoorDash-Aktie springt an: DoorDash gelingt Aufstieg in den S&P 500 - Coinbase und AppLovin folgen nicht
TRATON-Aktie: TRATON steigert Marge spürbar - bleibt aber beim Ausblick vorsichtig
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VW-Aktie: Mitarbeiter erhalten Prämie noch einmal ungekürzt
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Mehrere Flüge von und nach Zürich wegen Warnstreik gestrichen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 138465648 / ISIN: LU2818110020]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
10.03.2025 09:00:04

EQS-News: Eleving Group issues EUR 40 mln tap on 2023/2028 bonds with an issue price of 109%

Eleving Group Registered Shs
1.73 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
Eleving Group issues EUR 40 mln tap on 2023/2028 bonds with an issue price of 109%

10.03.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eleving Group, a Baltic-headquartered leading financial and mobility solutions provider, has concluded the public bond offering of its senior secured and guaranteed bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4). As a result of the bond tap, the company issues additional new bonds worth EUR 40 mln in nominal, which will be mainly used to fuel the future growth of the business and partially refinance existing liabilities.

Eleving Group’s management considers the recent bond issuance successful since the company managed to attract a nominal EUR 40 mln via a well-balanced mix of investors, and it was close to the maximum possible amount. The company received total order instructions of nearly EUR 44 mln in nominal amount. The total outstanding amount of the respective bonds now is EUR 90 mln.

Institutional investors from Europe contributed 60% of the total capital raised, while the remaining 40% came from around 1,200 retail investors, primarily from the Baltics. The strong retail participation reflects ongoing investor confidence and the growing appeal of Eleving Group’s financial instruments.

During the public offering, the company offered to subscribe to the new senior secured and guaranteed bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) in the nominal amount of EUR 50 mln, with a maturity on October 31, 2028. The new bonds will have a 10% Yield to Maturity and quarterly interest payments.

‘The strong investor demand and successful completion of our bond offering reaffirm confidence in Eleving Group’s strategy and long-term vision. The balanced participation from institutional and retail investors underscores the strength of our financial instruments and market positioning. The newly raised capital will support the next phase of our growth, enhance our financial stability, and optimize our debt structure. Furthermore, Eleving Group remains committed to the capital markets, with preparations already underway for refinancing our EUR 150 million Eurobonds maturing next year,’ says Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group.

The new bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Regulated markets on or around March 14, 2025.

Eleving Group mandated Signet Bank AS (Latvia), LHV Bank (Estonia), Redgate Capital AS (Estonia), Evernord UAB FMĮ (Lithuania), and Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG (Germany) to arrange a series of European professional investor meetings in connection with the new bond offering. Aalto Capital (Germany) acted as the Global Coordinator and as the Financial Advisor to the Group. 

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world. 

The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued has reached EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe’s 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista. 

Read more: www.eleving.com

10.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
EQS News ID: 2097624

 
End of News EQS News Service

2097624  10.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2097624&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Eleving Group Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eleving Group Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊

Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

07:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Unter dem GD200
09.03.25 Logo WHS Welche Aktien jetzt kaufen und verkaufen? Unsere Aktienauswahl für den März (inklusive Short-Aktien)
07.03.25 SMI hält 13.000er-Marke
07.03.25 Marktüberblick: DHL und Lufthansa nach Zahlen im Aufwind
06.03.25 Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf u-blox Holding AG
06.03.25 Credit futures closely track underlying indices
06.03.25 Nu Holdings: Ein aufstrebender Stern im lateinamerikanischen Fintech-Sektor
04.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sandoz, Sonova
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’586.10 19.78 UBSOUU
Short 13’909.16 13.19 BTTSBU
Short 14’385.68 8.88 UDYBSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’076.68 07.03.2025 17:31:21
Long 12’472.16 18.39 BA8SPU
Long 12’194.91 13.32 B78S8U
Long 11’679.14 8.71 BCLS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis legt zu - Aktien ziehen nach: Diese Konsequenzen könnte das für den Markt haben
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ethereum durchbricht die 2100 USD Marke! Bereit für eine Trendumkehr?
Nu Holdings Ltd. Full Year Income Climbs
Aufschläge in Zürich: SMI mittags fester
Aktienempfehlung Swiss Re-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Die wichtigsten KI-Assistenten im Fokus: DeepSeek, Grok, ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot & Co.
MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street mit weiterem Rücksetzer erwartet

Top-Rankings

KW 10: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}