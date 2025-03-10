EQS-News: Eleving Group issues EUR 40 mln tap on 2023/2028 bonds with an issue price of 109%

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Eleving Group issues EUR 40 mln tap on 2023/2028 bonds with an issue price of 109%



10.03.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Eleving Group, a Baltic-headquartered leading financial and mobility solutions provider, has concluded the public bond offering of its senior secured and guaranteed bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4). As a result of the bond tap, the company issues additional new bonds worth EUR 40 mln in nominal, which will be mainly used to fuel the future growth of the business and partially refinance existing liabilities.



Eleving Group’s management considers the recent bond issuance successful since the company managed to attract a nominal EUR 40 mln via a well-balanced mix of investors, and it was close to the maximum possible amount. The company received total order instructions of nearly EUR 44 mln in nominal amount. The total outstanding amount of the respective bonds now is EUR 90 mln.



Institutional investors from Europe contributed 60% of the total capital raised, while the remaining 40% came from around 1,200 retail investors, primarily from the Baltics. The strong retail participation reflects ongoing investor confidence and the growing appeal of Eleving Group’s financial instruments.



During the public offering, the company offered to subscribe to the new senior secured and guaranteed bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) in the nominal amount of EUR 50 mln, with a maturity on October 31, 2028. The new bonds will have a 10% Yield to Maturity and quarterly interest payments.



‘The strong investor demand and successful completion of our bond offering reaffirm confidence in Eleving Group’s strategy and long-term vision. The balanced participation from institutional and retail investors underscores the strength of our financial instruments and market positioning. The newly raised capital will support the next phase of our growth, enhance our financial stability, and optimize our debt structure. Furthermore, Eleving Group remains committed to the capital markets, with preparations already underway for refinancing our EUR 150 million Eurobonds maturing next year,’ says Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group.



The new bonds will be listed on



Eleving Group mandated Signet Bank AS (Latvia), LHV Bank (Estonia), Redgate Capital AS (Estonia), Evernord UAB FMĮ (Lithuania), and Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG (Germany) to arrange a series of European professional investor meetings in connection with the new bond offering. Aalto Capital (Germany) acted as the Global Coordinator and as the Financial Advisor to the Group.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued has reached EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe’s 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista.



