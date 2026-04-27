EQS-News: Eleving Group announces the shareholder meeting

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Eleving Group announces the shareholder meeting



27.04.2026 / 21:00 CET/CEST

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27.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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