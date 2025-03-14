Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 138465648 / ISIN: LU2818110020]
EQS-News: Eleving Group announces settlement and listing of EUR 40 mln 2023/2028 bonds

Eleving Group Registered Shs
EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
Eleving Group announces settlement and listing of EUR 40 mln 2023/2028 bonds

14.03.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eleving Group, a global multi-brand fintech company, announces the settlement of its EUR 40 mln 13% Senior Secured and Guaranteed 2023/2028 Eurobonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) with a 10% Yield to Maturity and quarterly coupon payments.

The listing of the new bonds on Nasdaq Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Regulated markets is expected today, March 14, 2025.

All information on the offering process, the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF of Luxembourg, and the documents for inspection are available on the Group’s website: https://www.eleving.com/investors/bonds
Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as the Financial Advisor of the Group.

The Home Member State of Eleving Group, pursuant to Article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC, is Luxembourg.

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world. 

The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued has reached EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe’s 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista. 

Read more: www.eleving.com

14.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
EQS News ID: 2100328

 
End of News EQS News Service

2100328  14.03.2025 CET/CEST

