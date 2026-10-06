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Eleving Group Registered Shs Aktie 138465648 / LU2818110020

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06.10.2026 16:15:03

EQS-News: Eleving Group announces early voluntary redemption of its EUR 90,000,000 13% Senior Secured Bonds 2023/2028 (ISIN: DE000A3LL7M4)

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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
Eleving Group announces early voluntary redemption of its EUR 90,000,000 13% Senior Secured Bonds 2023/2028 (ISIN: DE000A3LL7M4)

06.10.2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg/Riga 6 October 2026

Following Eleving Group’s announcement today of a public exchange offer of up to EUR 25,000,000 for its outstanding EUR 90,000,000 13% senior secured bonds 2023/2028 (ISIN: DE000A3LL7M4) (the “Existing Bonds”) for its EUR 200,000,000 9% senior secured bonds 2026/2032 (ISIN: XS3517354141) expected to be issued on or around 15 October 2026 (the “New Bonds”), and following the expiry of the exchange offer period from 6 October 2026 to 20 October 2026, Eleving Group hereby gives notice to the holders of the Existing Bonds of its exercise of its right to redeem all of the outstanding Existing Bonds, which have not been exchanged for the New Bonds in the context of the exchange offer in full on 2 November 2026, or on such later date as indicated in the redemption notice (the “Redemption Date”), in accordance with Condition 6.3 (Early voluntary redemption by the Issuer) of the terms and conditions of the Existing Bonds (the “Terms and Conditions”).

The redemption amount for each Existing Bond not exchanged shall be the applicable Prepayment Amount (being 101 per cent. of the Nominal Amount) together with accrued but unpaid interest, and will be paid to the holders of such Existing Bonds on the Record Date, i.e. one (1) Business Day prior to the Redemption Date.

The Existing Bonds will be de-listed from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange in connection with the Redemption Date.
The early redemption notice is irrevocable and governed by Luxembourg law.

Early Redemption Notice document is available by this link.

About Eleving Group 

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia. 
 
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 2595944

06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
LEI Code: 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
EQS News ID: 2411360

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411360  06.10.2026 CET/CEST

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