EQS-News: ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority

ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority

EQS-News: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority

23.08.2024 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 ELARIS AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority

 

Bad Dürkheim, 23 August 2024 – At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of ELARIS AG (‘ELARIS’, ISIN DE000A37FT17) approved all items on the agenda with a large majority of more than 97.6 %. A total of 93.9 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The Management Board of ELARIS presented, among other things, the company's growth strategy at the Annual General Meeting. According to this strategy, ELARIS plans to further expand its model range, enter into new strategic partnerships and continue to drive its international growth.

 

Press Contact and Investor Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 556
elaris@edicto.de

 


23.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ELARIS AG
Robert-Bunsen-Straße 1
67098 Bad Dürkheim
Germany
E-mail: info@elaris.info
Internet: www.elaris.info
ISIN: DE000A37FT17, DE000A2QDEZ3
WKN: A37FT1, A2QDEZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 1974335

 
End of News EQS News Service

1974335  23.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1974335&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

