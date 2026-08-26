EQS-News: EDAG returns to break-even adjusted EBIT in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Report

EDAG returns to break-even adjusted EBIT in the first half of 2026



26.08.2026 / 07:10 CET/CEST

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EDAG Engineering Group AG:

EDAG returns to break-even adjusted EBIT in the first half of 2026

Revenues of EUR 334.4 million in a continued challenging market environment

Adjusted EBIT of EUR 0.3 million

Equity ratio increased to 25.5% through successful capital measures

Growth in the Defence business and expansion of Global Delivery location India

Arbon, August 26, 2026 – EDAG Engineering Group AG, one of the world’s leading independent engineering service providers with experts in Mobility, Defence, Industry and Public Solutions, achieved operational progress in the first half of 2026. Despite a continued challenging market environment, particularly in the automotive industry, profitability improved significantly.

Group revenues amounted to EUR 334.4 million in the first half of 2026, below the prior-year figure of EUR 366.7 million. The revenue level reflected the continued generally challenging market environment as well as the resulting cautious investment and awarding behavior of many customers. Nevertheless, the order backlog developed positively and increased by around 11 percent to EUR 372.6 million as of June 30, 2026. This underlines the continued good market positioning of the EDAG Group and provides a solid basis for further business development.

Adjusted EBIT improved to EUR 0.3 million in the first half of 2026 after EUR -7.6 million in the prior-year period. The adjusted EBIT margin increased accordingly to 0.1 percent (H1 2025: -2.1 percent). The main drivers of the earnings improvement were the restructuring and efficiency measures implemented in recent years as well as the increasing use of international delivery structures.

“Even though demand in important parts of our core market remains subdued, the results for the first half of the year show that the measures we have initiated are taking effect. We are particularly pleased with the development in the Defence business, where we were able to double revenues in the first half of the year. At the same time, we are strengthening our international end-to-end delivery and competence structures in India, particularly in the areas of software, automation and robotics as well as in development and validation expertise along key vehicle domains,” says Harald Keller, CEO of the EDAG Group.

In June 2026, EDAG successfully implemented a capital increase of EUR 50 million as well as a mandatory convertible loan of EUR 25 million. As a result, the EDAG Group received EUR 75 million to strengthen its equity base and financial flexibility. Equity increased to EUR 157.6 million as of June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 88.6 million). The equity ratio rose from 15.1 percent to 25.5 percent.

“With the successfully implemented capital measures and the refinancing through a syndicated loan agreement completed at the beginning of July, we have sustainably strengthened the EDAG Group and significantly increased our financial flexibility. This provides us with a solid basis for the further implementation of our strategic measures,” explains Holger Merz, CFO of the EDAG Group.

Against the backdrop of the continued challenging market environment, the EDAG Group is specifying its forecast for the 2026 financial year. Management now expects revenue development in a range of around -5 to 0 percent compared to the previous year and expects a positive adjusted EBIT margin of up to around 3 percent. For investments, EDAG expects a rate at the lower end of the guidance range of 2 to 3 percent.

About the EDAG Group

The EDAG Group is a globally leading, independent engineering service provider with experts in mobility, defence, industry, and public solutions. The company combines engineering excellence with the latest technological trends and provides comprehensive support to clients in the development of complex products, systems, and production solutions in an increasingly interconnected environment.

With an interdisciplinary team of some 8,000 experts, a global network of around 70 locations, and over 55 years of engineering experience, the EDAG Group pursues a unique 360-degree development approach that encompasses modern mobility solutions as well as industrial applications, safety-critical systems, and complex development and transformation projects for the public sector.

Across industries, the EDAG Group develops products, production facilities, and plants that holistically integrate and digitally connect all manufacturing-related processes. Innovative strategies, data-driven development approaches, and a powerful digital infrastructure form the foundation for forward-looking solutions — from highly automated industrial environments and resilient defence systems to sustainable concepts for public sector clients. The interdisciplinary approach and a strong partner network enable an optimal customer experience for an international client base comprising leading companies, institutions, and public sector clients.

The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2015 and generated sales of € 714 million in 2025.

For more information, see the EDAG Group website: www.edag.com

Press contacts:

Investor Relations

Christian Schütze

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile : +49 (0) 175- 8020 226

Email: ir@edag-group.ag

www.ir.edag.com

Public Relations

Felix Schuster

Head of Marketing & Communications

Mobile: +49 (0) 173 - 7345473

Email: communications@edag.com

www.edag.com

Predictive statements and forecasts

This communication contains predictive statements. These statements are based on current estimates and forecasts made by EDAG Group Management and the information currently available to its members. The predictive statements given here are not to be regarded as guarantees for future developments and results mentioned therein. The future performance and results will in fact depend on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. EDAG undertakes no obligation to update the predictive statements made in this communication.