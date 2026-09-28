EQS-News: EcoGraf HFfree® South Korea Patent Granted

EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Patent

EcoGraf HFfree® South Korea Patent Granted



28.09.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

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EcoGraf HFfree® South Korea

Patent Granted

Strengthening EcoGraf’s Position in Emerging Ex-China Battery Materials Supply Chains

EcoGraf Limited (“EcoGraf” or “the Company”) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to announce that The Ministry of Intellectual Property, Government of The Republic of Korea has granted EcoGraf a patent for its first EcoGraf HFfree® purification patent (“Patent Family 1”). The patent numbered 10-3017983 has a term of 20 years expiring on 14 May 2041 (“Korean Patent”).

The Korean patent covers use of the Company’s EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology across a range of applications relating to the manufacture of battery anode material (“BAM”), high purity graphite (“HPG”) products, Conductivity Enhanced Material (“CEM”) and the recycling of lithium-ion battery anodes.

Protection of intellectual property rights is a key aspect of EcoGraf’s vertically integrated battery anode materials business, which is underpinned by the use of low-cost and environmentally sustainable process technology for the planned production of high purity natural flake and spherical graphite in Tanzania and the establishment of EcoGraf HFfree® purification facilities in key global battery markets.

Patent applications have separately been made by EcoGraf as shown in Table 1 below in other planned processing locations, including Europe and Malaysia. The Company is pleased to note that Patents for the 1st Patent Family have also been granted for Australia, US, India, South Africa (allowed), African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (“ARIPO” including Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia) and Vietnam.

In addition to the above, the Company has pending an international patent application (“Patent Family 3”) to provide further coverage and protection based on the latest innovative process development.

The Company notes that recent Chinese restrictions on dual-use materials have intensified global interest in developing diversified and resilient critical raw material supply chains. This shift supports the Company’s strategy to establish purification facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region1, enabling localised supply outside China and positioning the Company to meet the growing demand for alternative, low-cost and sustainable lithium-ion battery anode materials.

Table 1: EcoGraf Patent Summary

Item Status Method of Producing Purified Graphite Australia Granted Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia Granted USA Granted South Africa Granted India Granted South Korea Granted Vietnam Granted Europe, Malaysia Under Examination Patent Co-operation Treaty Under Examination Improved Method of Producing Purified Graphite Australia Granted Canada Under Examination A Method for Producing Purified Graphite International Filed

References:

Note 1: Refer EcoGraf Limited ASX announcement 13 August 2025.



This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

Forward looking statements

Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as “forward looking statements” and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes:

• Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania;

• Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania;

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers; and

• EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (SpG). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SPG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company’s successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree® purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

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