EQS-News: EcoGraf Delivers Gold Results and Strategy including 4.45 g/t Gold Rock Chip Sample

EcoGraf Delivers Gold Results and Strategy including 4.45 g/t Gold Rock Chip Sample



High-Grade Gold Results at Hazina Prospect from Maiden Exploration Confirms Strong Gold Prospectivity EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK) is pleased to announce positive results from the maiden exploration program conducted on the Company’s Tanzanian gold assets. When combined with the commencement of the farm-in agreement with AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc 1 and a rising gold price environment, the Company is positioned to unlock value from its gold assets. Key highlights: The Company holds large legacy tenure in the Archean and Proterozoic terrains in Tanzania highly prospective for gold

Following a gold prospectivity study and a maiden exploration program, priority gold targets have been identified in the Northern, Southern and Western parts of Tanzania collectively named the Golden Frontiers

The Golden Frontier gold projects include the Golden Eagle Gold Project ( Golden Eagle ) and 3 Frontier gold projects covering over 3,000 km 2 of ground

21 highly prospective gold prospects have been identified at the Southern, Northern and Western Frontiers

have been identified at the Southern, Northern and Western Frontiers The maiden exploration program, supported by new geological and structural mapping, geophysics and historical mineral observations, has delivered strong high grade gold results

Southern Frontier Gold Project (Southern Frontier) 5 highly prospective gold prospects identified, with the maiden program at the Hazina prospect producing excellent results Results at Hazina includes a 4.45 g/t gold rock chip sample along with strong stream sediment results including 8,820 ppb gold (refer Tables 2 and 3) with visible gold observed in 5 of the stream sediment samples The results show significant prospectivity over a 3 km length with the highest results coincident with a large geophysical anomaly, demonstrating potential for a substantial Proterozoic gold discovery similar to Handani (1.0 Moz) 2 or New Luika (1.1 Moz) 3 gold deposits New prospecting licence applications covering 573 km 2 submitted to expand the Southern Frontier area

Golden Eagle Gold Project ( Golden Eagle ) AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) US$9.0m farm-in agreement commenced on highly prospective gold project 1 Project is located on the eastern margin of the world class +70 Moz gold Archean Lake Victoria Goldfields in the same structural corridor as the historical 3.4 Moz Golden Pride gold mine 4 Project covers the direct interpreted northeast continuation of the Banded Iron Formation ( BIF ) that hosts the high-grade Winston gold deposit, which has returned drill intercepts of 16 m @ 55.23 g/t gold from 116 m 4 Several untested and under-explored gold prospects exist, where shear zones and faults crosscut the BIF units of Golden Eagle Arising from the commencement of the farm-in agreement, the Company received payment of A$491.6k from AGA which included reimbursed costs 1

) Northern and Western Frontier Gold Project New geological and exploration models developed and delineated 16 priority gold prospects including historic gold and copper occurrences The Proterozoic belts covered by the Northern and Western Frontier Gold projects are considered highly prospective for gold and geologically analogous to other Tanzanian Proterozoic goldfields, including Mpanda and New Luika

Government of Tanzania (GoT) supportive of the mining sector, proactively working with foreign companies and partners to develop the country’s deposits into global-leading mines and aims to become a Sub-Saharan Africa’s mining hub 5

Positive gold market outlook with gold price surging past US$4,500 oz 6 Across the Frontier projects, further potential exists for lithium pegmatite, copper and nickel sulphide mineralisation. Figure 1: Golden Frontier Project locations with EcoGraf’s major Tanzanian projects and planned operations, and major Tanzanian gold mines Southern Frontier Gold Project Southern Frontier is located approximately 15 km south of EcoGraf’s Epanko Graphite Project, within the same Ulanga administrative district. The Company has identified and delineated 5 priority gold prospects at Southern Frontier. The five prospects; Hazina, Johari North, Jahari South, Tunu North and Tuna South are shown in Figure 2. The following encouraging high-grade results were returned at the Hazina prospect from the maiden exploration program with the remaining prospects awaiting their maiden field programs.

Figure 2: Plots of Southern Frontier stream sediment sampling results (fine -150µm fraction) and interpreted geological setting with initial priority targets. Photos showing alluvial gold collected from river gravels (image A & B) within Southern Frontier (scribe and pencil for scale), during the Company’s field program, and the Southern Frontier field team. In relation to Figure 2, the stream sediment and rock chip sample assay results in this announcement relate to the Hazina sampling program and laboratory analysis results are set out below. Alluvial gold in images A & B were collected from within the stream sediment sampling work area, at the location marked on Figure 2. These visible gold samples were not assayed at the laboratory, due to being a panned concentrated form. The Company cautions against visual estimates of mineral abundance from the alluvial gold images, and they should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Visual estimates potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. The gold was collected from within the Company’s tenure, but due to the tenure being a Prospecting Licence, allowing only exploration, not mining, the Company does not own the right to retain this gold. Refer below for the Hazina prospect results.

Hazina Prospect The Hazina Prospect is considered largely under-explored and highly prospective given maiden results include 4.45 g/t Au rock chip sample and a maximum stream sediment result of 8,820 ppb (8.82g/t) Au (Table 2). The prospect represents a new 3 km long geochemical anomaly with the best results coincident with a large geophysical anomaly. Results demonstrate that this prospect has potential for a significant Proterozoic gold discovery similar to Handani (1.0 Moz)2 and the New Luika (1.1 Moz)3 gold deposits. The initial reconnaissance program included stream sediment sampling and rock chip sampling of select outcrops. In close proximity to the Hazina prospect is a small number of artisanal workings focused on alluvial gold in the river gravels. Such artisanal workings are a strong indicator of potential bedrock gold mineralisation in the area. Results of the 16 stream sediment locations area are shown in Table 2, with each location sampled, and a fine, coarse and heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) fraction collected for all. Focusing on the fine fraction, half of these returned results greater than 100 ppb Au (greater than 20x background levels), with two greater than 1,000 ppb and a maximum of 8,820 ppb Au, resulting in a +3 km long anomaly, which remains open in both directions (Figure 2). Critically, the two highest-grade results align with the Hazina high-magnetic anomaly, providing support from two different angles of exploration targeting. Four rock chip samples were collected from outcrops from two locations in the Hazina area, with one returning high-grade result of 4,450 ppb Au (or 4.42 g/t) (Table 3). The Southern Frontier features all the key factors sort whilst targeting gold mineralisation using the Company’s own gold mineralisation model (see Figure 6). Positioned in the high-grade metamorphic Proterozoic belt of south-central Tanzania, Southern Frontier features extensive folding, faulting, shearing and late-stage fluid flows. This extensional tectonic terrain, with several intrusions within the metasedimentary bedrock presents multiple opportunities and angles from which gold mineralisation can occur. To date, the occurrence of high-grade results from both stream sediment and rock chip sampling, aligned with a highly promising geophysical anomaly has quickly supported the Company’s initial mineralisation model for the project. Further work will follow aimed at further advancing the project’s gold mineralisation understanding and taking Southern Frontier to a drill-ready status. The approach being taken includes a blend of traditional and modern exploration techniques ideal for vectoring into the primary source of gold in the area. Golden Eagle Gold Project (AngloGold Ashanti Farm-In) Following AGA’s commencement of the US$9.0m farm-in agreement in December 2025 1, the commencement date is fully aligned with utilisation of the entire 2026 field-season. The Golden Eagle Project farm-in agreement commenced following the granting of three Prospecting Licences (PL 13700/2025, PL 13701/2025 & PL 13702/2025), which total 575.23 km 2 .

. AGA’s highly experienced Tanzanian gold exploration team, combined with their global network of additional expertise are leading exploration at Golden Eagle, where they are targeting a Tier-1 deposit discovery to complement its Geita operation.

The Project covers the direct interpreted northeast continuation of the Banded Iron Formation that hosts the high-grade Winston gold deposit, which has returned drill intercepts of 16 m @ 55.23 g/t gold from 116 m 4 .

. Under the farm-in agreement, AGA has a 70% earn-in right by spending US$9.0m over five years on the licences, with EcoGraf retaining 30%.

Company received payment of A$491.6k from AGA which included reimbursed costs due to the commencement of the agreement. Western Frontier Gold Project Western Frontier Gold Project (Western Frontier) covers multiple historic gold and copper occurrences, recorded by the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST), within 1,150 km2 of ground. The project is positioned close to the Mpanda gold mining district, which includes the Katavi Gold Mine. In addition to numerous historic gold and copper occurrences. The southern tenure of Western Frontier sits within a similar geological setting to Shanta Gold’s New Luika Gold Mine, which is host to a 1.1 Moz Au Resource, at 2.40 g/t Au 3. Figure 3: Western Frontier tenure and historic gold and copper occurrences Most of the mining in this region involves small-scale artisanal gold and copper mining, with minimal modern exploration having been completed. During a recent Tanzania–South Korea mineral delegation in Seoul, the GST identified this region as a priority focus for the GoT, citing its under-explored nature and strong potential for copper and gold. As part of this initiative, the area has been designated as the second survey block within a seven-block program for high-resolution geophysical surveys currently underway. The combined gold and copper potential of the Western Frontier offers a compelling opportunity to capitalise on sustained demand for precious metals and the growing need for copper as a critical mineral. A total of 6 priority gold prospects have been identified and delineated, with these targets ready for in-field assessment, via field mapping and geochemical sampling . Within the northern and southern tenements of Western Frontier there are a total of eight historic gold and copper occurrences. These have been previously mapped by the GST and secured by the Company with the majority recorded as hydrothermal in mineralisation style, with two being classed as diagenetic. As part of the maiden Western Frontier exploration program, all historic occurrences will be inspected in the field. Northern Frontier Gold Project Northern Frontier Gold Project (Northern Frontier) is located in the northwest of Tanzania in the Kagera Region, an area dominated by nickel exploration. Despite regional historic coverage in the form of geochemical sampling and drilling by global miners including BHP, much of it did not test for precious metals, despite evidence of structures and alteration favourable for gold mineralisation. This presents a pristine search space with respect to gold. Initial gold targeting work has been conducted from geomorphology and geophysical mapping and interpretation, with gold targets including: Shear zones

Gossans

Quartz veining

Palaeochannels A total of 10 priority gold prospects have been identified and delineated, with targets ready for in-field assessment, via field mapping and geochemical sampling. Figure 4: Northern Frontier priority tenure and geomorphological and geophysical gold targeting In addition to gold, Northern Frontier is highly prospective for nickel sulphide and lithium mineralisation. The project is located within the same belt as the world-class Kabanga Nickel Sulphide Project and features the geological repetition of the granitic intrusions that produced the lithium pegmatite fields of neighbouring Rwanda, as well as significant artisanal tin and tungsten mining throughout the region, a key indicator of lithium pegmatites. Tanzanian Proterozoic Gold Strategy The Company considers its Frontier Projects; Southern Frontier, Northern Frontier and Western Frontier, hold significant potential for Proterozoic gold mineralisation. Tanzania and Western Australia share similar geological frameworks, with Proterozoic units surrounding a large Archean craton (Figure 5). Historically, gold exploration in both regions has concentrated on Archean goldfields, such as Lake Victoria in Tanzania and Norseman-Wiluna in Western Australia. In recent years, technological advancements and improved geological models have benefited Proterozoic mineralisation understanding, as in the case in Australia where major discoveries, including Greatland’s Telfer and Havieron, Rio Tinto’s Winu and Citadel, and Antipa Minerals’ Minyari gold projects, have highlighted the potential of these underexplored terrains. The limited gold exploration that has occurred in the Proterozoic belts of Tanzania has yielded early success, including Shanta Gold’s New Luika Gold Mine, which is home to a gold Resource of 1.1 Moz Au, and is Tanzania’s fourth largest gold mine.4, 7 Despite this, large areas of Tanzania’s Proterozoic belts remain hugely under-explored for gold. Tanzania has a long-established gold mining industry, with the majority of mining and exploration to-date situated in the +70 Moz gold Lake Victoria Goldfield of the Archean Tanzanian Craton4. Other goldfields, which have been subject to much lower levels of exploration, often only by artisanal and small-scale miners, include Lupa Goldfield (New Luika), Handeni Goldfield (Magambazi) and Mpanda Mineral Field (Katavi), all of which are found in the Proterozoic units of Tanzania. Figure 5: Simplified Tanzanian geology with Golden Frontier projects and gold deposits With almost 2,700 km2 of exploration tenure in the Proterozoic belts, Golden Frontier is strongly positioned to lead the race for discoveries within these highly prospective, under-explored gold belts. Figure 5 displays major gold deposits of both the Archean and Proterozoic with Golden Frontier’s projects. Gold Mineralisation Model The Company holds an extensive, integrated dataset portfolio that supports advanced exploration and the development of high priority targets based on regional-scale magnetic and radiometric data covering the entire tenement area, key to identifying gold deposits and structural controls. The Frontier projects are predominantly prospective for orogenic gold deposits, with potential intrusion related over printing as well as sediment hosted vein (SHV) gold deposits. Various factors (outlined in Figure 6) are considered during Golden Frontier’s gold targeting process with all the Frontier projects displaying evidence for these. Figure 6: Key factors of the Golden Frontier gold mineralisation exploration model These datasets feed into the gold exploration model, to ensure a holistic approach which takes into account historic mineral occurrences, geophysical datasets, multi-spectral remote sensing, aerial imagery, geological and geomorphological mapping and multi-element geochemical analysis. Work continues to further develop the Golden Frontier gold exploration model as more data becomes available, but the “source-pathway-trap” approach to targeting continues to form the foundation. Tanzanian Gold Industry Tanzania’s modern gold mining industry has been active for nearly 30 years, beginning with the development of the 3.4 Moz Golden Pride gold mine, in which both EcoGraf’s Chairman and Managing Director played a significant role. The country hosts more than 70 million ounces of gold resources within the Lake Victoria Goldfields4, complemented by emerging goldfields in adjacent Archean and Proterozoic belts. Currently, Tanzania hosts three Tier-1 gold mines in operation; two operated by Barrick (North Mara and Bulyanhulu) and one by AGA (Geita), with AGA actively exploring opportunities to develop another mine to complement Geita. In addition, the country is home to several mid-tier gold mines either in operation or under development, including those shown in Table 1. Company Project Resource (Moz Au) Status Perseus Mining (ASX: PRU) Nyanzaga 3.7 Construction Shanta Gold New Luika 1.1 Production Shanta Gold Singida 0.8 Production TRX Gold (TSX: TRX) Buckreef 1.6 Production Table 1: Notable Tanzanian mid-tier gold mines in production or construction 3, 8, 9. See source notes for Resource details. Tanzania regularly ranks as the 4th largest African gold producer, following Ghana, South Africa, and Mali. Its gold sector is rapidly growing, supported by robust policy frameworks, expanding small-scale mining participation, and a strategic move toward domestic refining. The industry makes a substantial contribution to GDP (recently surpassing 10 %), export earnings, and national reserves, positioning Tanzania as a gold-rich nation with strong upward momentum 10. Golden Frontier Strategy The recent farm-in agreement with AGA for the Golden Eagle project underscores the quality and attractiveness of the assets selected by EcoGraf following rigorous geological assessment. It also demonstrates the Company’s capability to engage directly and effectively with some of the world’s largest mining companies to ensure shareholders realise the full value of all assets. The Company has developed a strong relationship with the GoT, built through the development of the Epanko graphite deposit and midstream processing initiatives. This provides a sound platform to support the Company to discover further gold and copper deposits. With current gold price surge and many forecasts anticipating gold prices to surpass US$5,000/oz 11, EcoGraf is actively evaluating several strategic options for its Golden Frontier assets. These options include partnering with major gold producers, continuing independent exploration, or divesting at an optimal time to maximise value. While these strategic pathways are under review, the Company is advancing exploration using existing resources to maintain momentum, without diverting attention from its flagship Epanko project. EcoGraf Managing Director, Andrew Spinks, commented: “Our team is extremely excited to share the latest update from these projects, which hold massive potential to create shareholder value in-parallel to our priority development of Epanko and the downstream graphite business. The opportunity is a direct result of our team’s dedicated effort which has been rewarded with the initial strong results from the first gold exploration programs at Southern Frontier help validate the Company’s geological model that we have developed, in an area that remains historically unexplored.

Sample ID Easting Northing Au (ppb) Visible Gold in Pan SA-001-SF 234758 9004220 4 No SA-002-SF 234802 9004252 8,820 Yes SA-003-SF 235479 9004759 2,140 No SA-004-SF 235093 9005530 4 No SA-005-SF 235145 9005510 14 Yes SA-006-SF 235452 9004787 110 No SA-007-SF 235602 9006149 2 No SA-008-SF 235524 9006229 237 No SA-009-SF 235535 9006316 841 Yes SA-010-SF 235497 9006353 441 Yes SA-011-SF 235591 9007395 246 No SA-012-SF 235527 9007384 94 Yes SA-013-SF 234773 9007174 156 No SA-014-SF 234813 9007186 7 No SA-015-SF 236525 9006722 4 No SA-016-SF 236512 9006726 6 No Table 2: Southern Frontier stream sampling results (fine -150µm fraction). UTM WGS84 Zone 37S. Sample ID Easting Northing Au (ppb) SL-SH-RC-D-1 235494 9006440 16 SL-SH-RC-D-2 235494 9006440 10 SL-MH-RC-E-1 235525 9006151 14 SL-MH-RC-E-2 235525 9006151 4,450 Table 3: Southern Frontier rock chip sampling results. UTM WGS84 Zone 37S. References: Note 1: Refer EcoGraf Limited ASX announcement 17 December 2025. Note 2: Refer Mineral Resource Estimate and Update to a NI43-101 Technical Report for the Handeni Property (East Africa Metals) Note 3: Refer www.minedocs.com/23/Shanta-Gold-PR-MR-212022.pdf Note 4: Refer Tanga Resources Limited ASX announcement 17 July 2017. Golden Pride Gold Mine was operated by Resolute Mining Limited to early 2013. Note 5: Refer www.allafrica.com/stories/202508140463.html Note 6: Refer www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-12-24/gold-smashes-4-500-notching-its-best-run-since-the-70s Note 7: Refer www.shantagold.com/operations/new-luika-gold-mine Note 8: Refer www.perseusmining.com/nyanzaga Note 9: Refer www.trxgold.com/news/trx-gold-reports-q4-and-year-end-2025-results Note 10: Refer www.ticgl.com/tanzanias-mining-gdp-in-2024 Note 11: Refer www.reuters.com/business/gold-could-hit-5000-an-ounce-first-half-2026-says-hsbc-2026-01-08 This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director. For further information, please contact: INVESTORS Andrew Spinks Managing Director T: +61 8 6424 9002 Forward looking statements Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as “forward looking statements” and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. Competent Person Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly reflects, information compiled by Mr David Drabble, a Competent Person, who is an employee of EcoGraf Limited and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#307348). Mr Drabble has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration as well as to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr Drabble consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. About EcoGraf EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes: • Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania; • Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania; • EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers; and • EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling. In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications. In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (SpG). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SpG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America. Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company’s successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree® purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs. Follow EcoGraf on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube or sign up to the Company’s mailing list for the latest announcements, media releases and market news. 