EQS-News: EAMD AG and strategic partner LIFT Air GmbH achieve high ESG ratings and will issue a convertible bond up to EUR 20 million to finance the acquisition of 51% in LIFT Air GmbH

EAMD European AeroMarine Drones Aktie [Valor: 115697656 / ISIN: DE0006611957]
EAMD AG and strategic partner LIFT Air GmbH achieve high ESG ratings and will issue a convertible bond up to EUR 20 million to finance the acquisition of 51% in LIFT Air GmbH

EAMD European AeroMarine Drones
13.50 EUR -3.57%
EQS-News: EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG / Key word(s): ESG/Issue of Debt
EAMD AG and strategic partner LIFT Air GmbH achieve high ESG ratings and will issue a convertible bond up to EUR 20 million to finance the acquisition of 51% in LIFT Air GmbH

15.08.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EAMD is offering manned and unmanned special green aviation aircrafts in partnership with LIFT Air. As part of the strategic partnership, EAMD has an option to purchase 51% of LIFT Air GmbH which has been extended until 15.12.2024. To finance this transaction, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of EAMD have decided to issue a convertible bond up to EUR 20 million.
EAMD has been rated “Very Good“, with the highest rating of “1“, in the Dun & Bradstreet Overall Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Ranking, while LIFT Air GmbH has been rated “good“, with a rating of “2„. The Dun & Bradstreet ESG Ranking assigns scores on a scale from 1 to 5 in a normal distribution, with a score of 1 indicating best performance or low risk based on evaluations across 13 ESG themes and 31 specific criteria.
ESG standards are increasingly becoming key criteria in investment decision-making processes. Initially introduced by the United Nations in 2004, ESG has evolved into a pivotal measure for evaluating a company’s sustainability performance. Esteemed organizations assign ESG scores to companies, assessing their potential for sustainable development.

EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG:
EAMD AeroMarine Drones AG is a listed company based in Berlin. EAMD offers the further development of industry solutions and sales for innovative, sustainable and green aviation concepts worldwide. The company brings together the expertise of innovative European SMEs and European research institutions.
LIFT Air GmbH:
LIFT Air GmbH is part of the LINDIG Group and manages various companies and projects in green aviation. With its holdings in Flight Design, HORTEN Aircraft and Winglift, it is positioned in the growing field of advanced air mobility (AAM). All LIFT Air activities pursue the vision of taking a leading role in green aviation through the use of innovative aviation concepts and green energy.
Dun & Bradstreet:
Dun & Bradstreetis a prominent global provider of business decisioning data and analytics with a rich 200-year legacy, and offers ESG Intelligence service to provide in-depth insights into sustainability performance. This ESG service covers approximately 80 million entities spanning over 185 countries, offering a comprehensive overview of sustainability practices on a global scale.
 

15.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EAMD European AeroMarine Drones AG
Wichertstraße 13
10439 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 40 524737930
E-mail: info@eamd.eu
Internet: eamd.io
ISIN: DE0006611957
WKN: 661195
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1969155

 
End of News EQS News Service

1969155  15.08.2024 CET/CEST

