PSI Software Aktie [Valor: 10263289 / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9]
EQS-News: Dr. Georg Tacke appointed to the Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE

EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Georg Tacke appointed to the Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE

11.11.2024 / 11:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Georg Tacke appointed to the Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE

Berlin, November 11, 2024 – Following the proposal of supervisory board and management board, Dr. Georg Tacke has been appointed as supervisory board member by the Local Court of Berlin-Charlottenburg (Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg) with immediate effect. The appointment was made in accordance with § 104 para. 1, German stock corporation act (Aktiengesetz). It became necessary after the long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PSI Software SE, Mr. Karsten Trippel, was no longer available for a further term on the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Georg Tacke was CEO of the management consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners from 2009 to 2019 and is currently a Senior Advisor to the company. He has more than 30 years of consulting experience, primarily in the B2B sector. His areas of expertise include growth strategy, sales and pricing. He is well known as one of the top pricing experts and supports numerous CEOs and management boards as a personal consultant and coach.

Dr. Georg Tacke holds a Master’s degree in business administration and a PhD from the University of Bielefeld. He also studied and conducted research as a visiting scholar at the Stanford Business School.

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de

Your contact person:

PSI Software SE
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


11.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2026979

 
End of News EQS News Service

2026979  11.11.2024 CET/CEST

