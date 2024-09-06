|
EQS-News: DILAX becomes part of the INIT Group
init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) is taking over the international data management specialist DILAX Intelcom GmbH as of 6 September 2024 and intends, as a result, to further accelerate its pace of growth. «We see great potential in this sector due to digitalisation and increasing public investment in rail infrastructure. The acquisition of DILAX gives us access to more than 300 long-standing customers and strengthens our position in the railway market in Europe and North America. At the same time, we can jointly utilise synergies in the development of new hardware and software products», explains init’s CFO Dr Marco Ferber. He expects positive sales and earnings effects for the init group already in the current year, but especially in the medium term.
DILAX has recently achieved a turnover of around 20 million euros with 160 employees. Founded in 1988, the company is based in Berlin and has subsidiaries in Switzerland, France, Spain, the UK, the USA and Canada. It specialises in the development and implementation of hardware and software for urban areas. DILAX’s products are in use in 1,800 cities and 30 countries worldwide. Customers include international vehicle manufacturers, transport companies and associations from all over the world as well as shopping centres, project developers, urban planners, architectural firms and municipal administrations.
Access to new customer groups in 30 countries and 1,800 cities worldwide
«Our industry-specific, analytical software solutions support public and private partners in extracting relevant information from their local data in order to further develop urban spaces and ultimately make them more attractive and safer for people. We have known init for a long time as a partner for projects in the transport sector, but also as a strong competitor. Therefore, we know in which areas we can become jointly even more effective and stronger. I am delighted to be able to lead our company into an even more successful future together with init», says Wolfgang Keller, CEO of DILAX Intelcom GmbH.
«For init, the acquisition of DILAX will not only pay off in terms of access to new markets and customer groups and the addition of a strong sales platform with a complementary footprint. We will also gain new capacities in research and development as well as additional expertise in related product fields through experienced sensor developers, programmers, designers, sales and marketing experts», says init's Chief Human Resources Officer Jörg Munz with conviction.
Positive effects on incoming orders, sales and earnings should therefore already be noticeable in the current 2024 financial year. The Management Board of the international provider of integrated planning, scheduling, telematics and ticketing solutions for public transport expected so far a double-digit percentage increase in sales revenue to between 240 and 260 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the range of 24 to 28 million euros.
init benefits from the global megatrend towards sustainable investment in the digitalization of the transport sector. As a recognised technology leader with a large and stable customer base, init has also further up- and cross-selling potential for its software solutions and hardware components. An important driver of this development is the increasing use of software based on artificial intelligence.
About INIT
As a worldwide leading supplier of integrated planning, dispatching, telematics and ticketing systems for buses and trains, INIT has been assisting transport companies in making public transport more attractive, reliable and more efficient for more than 40 years. Today, more than 1,100 transport providers rely on INIT’s innovative hard- and software solutions.
The unique selling proposition of INIT’s integrated telematics system MOBILE is that it comprises all of the daily tasks of public transport providers:
With INIT’s integrated solutions, transport companies can master all requirements of electromobility and strengthen their role as mobility broker of their region by establishing a mobility platform. An excellent package of operational services completes the INIT offering.
06.09.2024
1983615 06.09.2024 CET/CEST
