YXT.Com Group Aktie [Valor: 136803660 / ISIN: US9887401068]
04.03.2025 20:04:03

EQS-News: Digital Learning Taking Off: Insights From Digital Enterprise Learning Solutions Provider YXT.com's 2024-2025 Enterprise Learning Report

YXT.Com Group
1.60 USD -8.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial
Digital Learning Taking Off: Insights From Digital Enterprise Learning Solutions Provider YXT.com's 2024-2025 Enterprise Learning Report

04.03.2025 / 20:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 4, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Companies may be reining in spending on training and human resources, but when it comes to digital learning, they don’t seem to be holding back. They have no choice; the need for enterprise talent development and training is growing, and digital learning tools are meeting the demand.

67c74630da846f648c842e5c_1

For good reason: they are proving effective in reducing costs and expanding training. That’s according to YXT.com Group (NASDAQ: YXT) and HR Excellence Centers "2024-2025 Enterprise Digital Learning Blue Book” report. The digital learning platform company and the Chinese membership-based organization for human resources professionals spent six months visiting 306 Chinese companies to identify the latest trends and practical experiences in current enterprise digital learning. They found that 75% of enterprises are expanding training coverage, and 63% are reducing costs thanks to digital learning platforms.

Digital Learning Drives Efficiency, Effectiveness 

The efficiency and effectiveness of digital learning platforms are the main reasons the market rebounded last year and looks poised for more growth in 2025 and beyond. In 2024 the global e-learning services market was valued at nearly $300 billion, and it’s projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% from now through 2030. The double-digit growth is being driven by demand for remote learning and upskilling. Advancements in technology – namely AI and rising internet penetration rates – are also fueling the uptick in adoption rates.

What changed in 2024 and is expected to continue to be a trend in the new year is enterprises’ focus on using digital training to onboard new employees and for the training of basic-level managers. In the past, most enterprises used these advanced learning tools only to train for leadership roles but now it has trickled down to the masses, underscoring the popularity of this type of training.

Indeed, YXT.com and HREC found in talking to enterprises that new employee and frontline position training are the main applications for digital learning, with merging online and offline training becoming widely applied. What’s more, companies are using a combination of internally developed professional content and externally purchased general courses, with an emphasis on business scenario integration. When serving up this content, SaaS is still the preferred method for delivering training on the enterprise level, although dual-end combination mode in which a PC and mobile are used is gaining traction, albeit slowly, reported the companies. 

AI In The Driver’s Seat 

The report found that for enterprises using digital learning, training project management and exam/practice functions have high satisfaction rates. Notably, about 25% of surveyed enterprises have applied AI technology in digital learning, showing good application prospects.  

AI tools are currently being used mainly to handle content generation and problem-solving functions, with high attention to intelligent push and content generation scenarios. While companies are in desperate need of content and can benefit from AI, the compliance risks and cost-effectiveness of rolling out AI tools have been the main obstacles to adoption, the companies’ report found. What’s more, low employee enthusiasm about training in general remains the biggest obstacle in promoting digital learning. “Enterprises expect weekly digital learning time to be less than 5 hours, thus operations become more "flexible," improving participation through posters, OA, WeChat and other channels, while reducing hard measures like linking to performance or promotion,” wrote YXT.com and HREC.

Spending Still Happening  

The report found that all of this comes as overall digital learning budgets are down, but enterprises are still spending more to develop content. At the same time, digital learning teams are shrinking, resulting in more companies purchasing content and talent development-related functions externally. That presents a big opportunity for YXT.com. After all, with enterprises in need of more third-party content suppliers and consultants to meet their digital learning goals, YXT.com is standing by to deliver. 

That’s particularly true in 2025, which is expected to be the year enterprises come up with clear digital learning strategies and find content partners that are actively embracing AI to support that. YXT.com checks off those boxes, helping enterprises improve talent cultivation quality by providing software SaaS services, content solution services and digital enterprise learning operation services to many industry-leading companies, including Fortune 500 enterprises.

Featured photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Benzinga

04.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US9887401068
EQS News ID: 2095307

 
End of News EQS News Service

2095307  04.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095307&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

