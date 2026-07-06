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Diginex Aktie 138322411 / KYG286871044

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06.07.2026 14:04:03

EQS-News: Diginex Announces Funding Progress and Final Extension of Long-Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks

EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Diginex Announces Funding Progress and Final Extension of Long-Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks

06.07.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Diginex Announces Funding Progress and Final Extension of Long-Stop Date for Proposed Acquisition of Resulticks

LONDON, July 6, 2026 - Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company"), a provider of ESG, sustainability, and compliance solutions to institutional and corporate clients, today announced that it has mutually agreed with Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited ("Resulticks") a final extension of the Long Stop Date under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) relating to Diginex's proposed acquisition of Resulticks (the “Transaction”) from 30 June 2026 to 31 July 2026.

The Parties believe that they have now received firm intent to fund the transaction from private investors, and are now working to finalise funding documentation. The Company reiterates that it does not intend to launch public funding rounds in order to complete the Transaction.

It is anticipated that this will be the last extension of the long-stop date, and the Company expects to provide an update of final transaction and funding details to shareholders on or before 31 July 2026. The Company’s intent is to put the Transaction to a shareholder vote shortly thereafter.

The proposed Transaction and funding, originally announced on 16 April 2026, remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions precedent contained in the SPA. There can be no assurance that the funding and any conditions will be completed, satisfied, or waived, or that the Transaction or funding will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

About Diginex
Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. For more information, please visit https://www.diginex.com/.

About Resulticks
RESULTICKS is a connected customer engagement solution designed for real-time, data-driven audience experiences. It helps brands unify customer data, orchestrate communications across channels, and make more informed business decisions through AI-powered intelligence and analytics. RESULTICKS serves enterprises across North America, Asia, and the Middle East and is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Diginex
Investor Relations
Email: ir@diginex.com
IR Contact– Europe
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult
Phone: +49 (40) 609186-0
Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de
IR Contact – US
Jackson Lin Lambertby
LLYC
Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593
Email: jian.lin@llyc.global
 

06.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Diginex Limited
Room 1311, 13/F Leighton Centre, 77 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay,
Telegraph Bay Hong Kong
Hongkong
ISIN: KYG286871044
WKN: A40PU6
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2360840

 
End of News EQS News Service

2360840  06.07.2026 CET/CEST

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