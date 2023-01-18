SMI 11'402 -0.3%  SPI 14'640 -0.3%  Dow 33'911 -1.1%  DAX 15'187 0.4%  Euro 0.9960 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'174 0.4%  Gold 1'905 -0.2%  Bitcoin 19'601 0.4%  Dollar 0.9210 -0.1%  Öl 86.8 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tornos-Aktie: Tornos steigert Umsatz im Geschäftsjahr 2022 - Auftragseingang unter Vorjahreswert
Bâloise-Aktie: Bâloise-Chef Gert De Winter tritt aus persönlichen Gründen zurück
Darum bleibt der Euro unter 1,08 US-Dollar - auch zum Franken wenig verändert
Richemont-Aktie: Richemont ist im Weihnachtsquartal kräftig gewachsen
Luzerner Kantonalbank-Aktie: Mehrere Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat der LUKB
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Aktie [Valor: 44543268 / ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.01.2023 08:09:08

EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG implements Executive Management Team

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung
9.63 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG implements Executive Management Team

18.01.2023 / 08:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DFV appoints Bettina Hornung as CIO and Maximilian Knoll as COO

Frankfurt am Main, 18 January 2023 DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV) has appointed Bettina Hornung as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Maximilian Knoll as Chief Operations Officer (COO). Both are members of DFVs newly implemented Executive Management Team (EMT) with immediate effect, supporting the Management Board of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

"I am very pleased that we were able to appoint Bettina Hornung, an undisputed and highly experienced IT expert, as Chief Information Officer and as member of our newly formed Executive Management Team. With my son Maximilian Knoll as our new Chief Operations Officer, we are continuing the rejuvenation of the management," said Stefan M. Knoll, CEO and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung, commenting on the personnel changes. "This rejuvenation is a clear indication of the new orientation and future development of the insurance group. I wish Bettina Hornung and Maximilian Knoll every success and look forward to continuing our close cooperation," says CEO Stefan M. Knoll.


Maximilian Knoll becomes part of the Executive Management Team

Maximilian Knoll joined Deutsche Familienversicherung on 1 April 2022 and has since headed the newly created Operations and Claims department. In this function, in addition to carrying out all operational processes and claims settlement, he is also responsible for customer service, also assuming a leading role for the further automation of claims settlement.

Maximilian Knoll studied law at Freie Universität Berlin with a focus on insurance law and holds a PhD in information technology law from the Universität Passau. In addition, the 35-year-old holds a German-American Master of Arts in International Security Studies from the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich.

After legal traineeships at a major international law firm and the German Chancellor's Department, among others, he became Head of Sales Germany at General Dynamics, the US company. In 2020, he moved to the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection as a senior civil servant, where he was responsible for export control in the Foreign Economic Policy Department until the end.
 

Bettina Hornung takes over responsibility for IT

At the same time, the Management Board has appointed Bettina Hornung, previously Head of IT Governance, as Chief Information Officer of Deutsche Familienversicherung and appointed her as member of the Executive Management Team.

Bettina Hornung holds a degree in computer science and has been employed by Deutsche Familienversicherung as Head of IT Governance since July 2019. She holds a PhD in computer science from the Technische Universität Darmstadt (TU Darmstadt) and previously worked at debis Systemhaus, T-Online and Deutsche Post DHL IT Services, among others. Thanks to her many years of experience, she has strong expertise in software development, IT governance, IT infrastructure and process automation. In addition, she is well versed in IT restructuring and IT organisation. Bettina Hornung also has several years of experience in the management of national and international IT projects in various areas and industries. The computer scientist has a lectureship at the TU Darmstadt.


Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a fast-growing InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The company's goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout as well as the option of taking out policies via digital voice assistants.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de


18.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1537305

 
End of News EQS News Service

1537305  18.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537305&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Cintas Corporation, LVMV und NextEra Energy vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.01.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Sika schafft Rekordumsatz - weiterer Schwung dank Milliardenübernahme?
17.01.23 Julius Bär: 9.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
17.01.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte weiter gesucht
17.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Swisscom
17.01.23 SMI bricht nach oben aus
17.01.23 DAX – Anleger wollen eine Korrektur zum Einstieg
16.01.23 Der Terminkalender füllt sich
11.01.23 Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'859.89 19.83 DQSSMU
Short 12'130.25 13.50 DRSSMU
Short 12'551.26 8.88 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'401.99 17.01.2023 17:30:35
Long 10'932.47 19.01 M9SSMU
Long 10'699.08 13.74 MQSSMU
Long 10'250.20 8.84 5SSMXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie im Plus: Lindt & Sprüngli wächst 2022 weiterhin zweistellig
BASF-Aktie nachbörslich etwas tiefer: BASF rutscht 2022 wegen Wintershall tief in die roten Zahlen - Rückzug aus Russland
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Relief Therapeutics setzt RLF-TD011 bei Hautkrebspatienten ein
Nestlé-Aktie in Rot: Nestlé Deutschland bekommt neuen Chef
Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Handelstag leicht tiefer -- DAX legt zum Handelsende zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Leclanché-Aktie: Leclanché meldet "Durchbruch" in umweltfreundlicher Herstellung von Batterien
SMI bricht nach oben aus
Erste Schätzungen: Novartis stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Tesla-Aktie stärker: Wegen irreführender Tweets zu Tesla muss sich Elon Musk in Gerichtsprozess verantworten
Tesla-Konkurrent NIO erzielt neuen Absatzrekord

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.