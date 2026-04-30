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DF Deutsche Forfait Aktie 32859959 / DE000A2AA204

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30.04.2026 10:56:53

EQS-News: DF Group: Three segments – one vision – annual report 2025 published

DF Deutsche Forfait
1.75 EUR -1.69%
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EQS-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
DF Group: Three segments – one vision – annual report 2025 published

30.04.2026 / 10:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, 30 April 2026 – DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) today published its Annual Report 2025.

Turnover rose to EUR 226.6 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: EUR 208.9 million), in line with forecasts. Gross profit also increased to EUR 10.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.5 million).

Earnings before tax (EBT) amounted to minus EUR 0.7 million, returning to negative territory for the first time since 2018. This was due to investments, start-up costs and increased staff costs in the Food & Beverage and Health & Pharma segments.

The consolidated result for the 2025 financial year was a loss of EUR 1.9 million, or a loss of EUR 0.17 per share (previous year: a profit of EUR 1.9 million, or a profit of EUR 0.16 per share).

As of 31 December 2025, DF AG’s cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 21.0 million and EUR 13.2 million in other current assets, predominantly in the form of a bank balance held with an institution not participating in the TARGET2 system. As this balance was not freely available due to bank-specific restrictions on payment transactions, it could not be recognised as cash under IFRS.

“I am delighted that in 2025 we succeeded in establishing a third pillar for our group, meaning that we are now active in the Health & Pharma segment as well as in Trade Finance and Food & Beverage,” says CEO Dr Behrooz Abdolvand. “The financial year 2025 – like the previous one – was strongly characterised by the expansion of our new segments. We can be proud of this – above all of our employees, who make it possible. Our trade finance business continues to be profitable. We will guide the new divisions towards profitability step by step.”

The auditors issued an unqualified audit opinion.

In the Marketing Compliance Services product area, business volumes are expected to decline significantly in the current financial year due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. As a result, revenue for the Trade Finance segment is expected to be up to 50% lower than previously forecast.

Against this backdrop, the Group is expected to see a decline in gross profit of around 50%. Taking this development into account, along with ongoing investment in the development and operational stabilisation of the new segments, a significantly negative pre-tax result is still forecast.

At the inaugural meeting of the Supervisory Board on 28 April 2026, Prof. Dr Wulf-W. Lapins was elected as Chairman. His deputy is Mr Wolfgang Habermann.

The annual report can be viewed from today on our website at https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/publikationen/.

About DF Group

The DF Group is an international specialist in trade finance, boasting many years of expertise, a global network and excellence in compliance. Complemented by its forward-looking Health & Pharma and Food & Beverage divisions, the company combines diversification with sustainable value creation – fostering stable partnerships in dynamic markets.

Contact DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Guido Janzen
Director Investor Relations
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln
T +49 221 97376-61

E investor.relations@dfag.de
www.dfag.de


30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
50968 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 221 97376 - 0
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319086

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319086  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

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