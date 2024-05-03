|
EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first three months of 2024
Interim Results January to March 2024
Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first three months of 2024
Berlin, May 3, 2024. In a challenging environment for the real estate industry, Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first three months of 2024.
The Adjusted EBITDA Rental was €160.4 million (+2.5%). The in-place rent per square meter was €7.76 (+3.3%). The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.6%.
Other relevant KPIs also saw a stable development. The Adjusted EBT was €141.3 million, which was slightly above the prior-year level. On a per-share basis, the Adjusted EBT came to €0.36. The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) was at €17,010.4 million or €42.85 per share. The LTV was at 30.0%.
Key numbers
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 31 March 2024, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.
Important note
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.
To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as ‘will’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’, ‘endeavour’, ‘assume’ and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
