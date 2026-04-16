EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 2025 Annual Report conference calls for investors, analysts and media

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 2025 Annual Report conference calls for investors, analysts and media



16.04.2026 / 08:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Invitation to the 2025 Annual Report conference calls for investors, analysts and media



Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its 2025 Annual Report on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.



We cordially invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our conference calls on Thursday, 23 April 2026.



The Management Board will present the results for the 2025 financial year and provide an outlook for the current year. A Q&A session will follow.



As in the previous year, we will offer separate conference calls in German and English:



Thursday, 23 April 2026

German: 11:00 to 11:40 a.m. (CEST)

English: 14:00 to 14:40 a.m. (CEST)

Please register in advance via the following links:

Register here for the German call

Register here for the English call

The Annual Report and the presentation will be available on our



If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact us at info@rohstoff.de.

We look forward to your participation.

Best regards,

Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO

Henning Döring, CFO

Mannheim, 16 April 2026

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its 2025 Annual Report on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.We cordially invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our conference calls on Thursday, 23 April 2026.The Management Board will present the results for the 2025 financial year and provide an outlook for the current year. A Q&A session will follow.As in the previous year, we will offer separate conference calls in German and English:German: 11:00 to 11:40 a.m. (CEST)English: 14:00 to 14:40 a.m. (CEST)Please register in advance via the following links:The Annual Report and the presentation will be available on our website upon publication.If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact us at info@rohstoff.de.We look forward to your participation.Best regards,Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEOHenning Döring, CFOMannheim, 16 April 2026

16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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