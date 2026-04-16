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16.04.2026 08:01:04
EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 2025 Annual Report conference calls for investors, analysts and media
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EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Invitation to the 2025 Annual Report conference calls for investors, analysts and media
Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will publish its 2025 Annual Report on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.
We cordially invite investors, analysts and other interested parties to join our conference calls on Thursday, 23 April 2026.
The Management Board will present the results for the 2025 financial year and provide an outlook for the current year. A Q&A session will follow.
As in the previous year, we will offer separate conference calls in German and English:
Thursday, 23 April 2026
German: 11:00 to 11:40 a.m. (CEST)
English: 14:00 to 14:40 a.m. (CEST)
Please register in advance via the following links:
Register here for the German call
Register here for the English call
The Annual Report and the presentation will be available on our website upon publication.
If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact us at info@rohstoff.de.
We look forward to your participation.
Best regards,
Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
Henning Döring, CFO
Mannheim, 16 April 2026
16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0621 490 817 0
|E-mail:
|info@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76
|WKN:
|A0XYG7
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309424
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309424 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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