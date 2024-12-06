EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Full repayment of the 2019/24 bond

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Bond

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Full repayment of the 2019/24 bond



06.12.2024

Full repayment of the 2019/24 bond

Repayment of EUR 20.5 million on schedule

Fourth bond repayment

Equity ratio increases to over 43%

Bond 2023/28 continues to enjoy great popularity

Deutsche Rohstoff AG is repaying the 2019/24 (WKN A2YN3Q/ISIN DE000A2YN3Q8) bond on schedule today. The outstanding bond volume amounts to EUR 20.5 million. A further EUR 79.5 million had been repaid or exchanged for the 2023/28 (WKN A3510K/ISIN DE000A3510K1) bond in 2023.



As of today, there is only the 2023/28 bond of EUR 100.0 million outstanding. The Group's equity increased to EUR 209.7 million as of 30 September 2024 (30 September 2023: EUR 172.7 million). The equity ratio was 41.4% at the end of September (30 September 2023: 36.5%) and will rise to over 43% after the repayment of the bond.



Henning Döring, CFO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, said: "The record EBITDA in the first nine months and the strong operating cash flow enabled us to repay the bond easily from our existing cash position. The strong cash inflows and good liquidity position also give us flexibility for further investments in the coming months."



This is the fourth bond Deutsche Rohstoff AG has fully repaid. The most recently issued bond 2023/28 continues to enjoy great popularity and is currently trading at around 109, well above other bonds from comparable issuers.



Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, said: "We have further established ourselves as a solid bond issuer in recent years thanks to the successful and profitable development of our business. Bonds will therefore continue to be an important part of our financing in order to continue our success story."

Mannheim, 6 December 2024



Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de



