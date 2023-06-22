Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Post Aktie [Valor: 1124244 / ISIN: DE0005552004]
22.06.2023 17:07:26

EQS-News: Deutsche Post AG: Form notification of share repurchase programme

Deutsche Post
42.44 CHF -1.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Deutsche Post AG: Form notification of share repurchase programme

22.06.2023 / 17:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Form notification of share repurchase programme
June 22th, 2023

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission (as amended or replaced from time to time)

In February 2022 the Company's Management Board had initially resolved to undertake a programme of share buybacks (Buyback Programme) of Deutsche Post AG for up to 50 million shares at a total purchase price of up to 2 billion. On February 14, 2023, the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG resolved to increase the number of shares to be repurchased to up to 105 million shares and the total purchase price to up to 3 billion.

The repurchased shares will either be retired, used to service long-term executive remuneration and possible future employee share offerings or to meet possible obligations under the convertible bond 2017/2025.

The repurchase via the stock exchange has started on April 8th, 2022 and will end in December 2024 the latest. The Buyback Programme for the first two tranches were based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of May 6th, 2021, valid until May 5th, 2026. A third tranche of the current share buyback program with a start date of June 26, 2023 will be implemented on the basis of the authorization granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting on May 4th, 2023.

Based on the two authorizations granted by the Annual General Meetings on May 6th, 2021 and May 4th, 2023, shares in the amount of up to 10% of the Company's share capital existing at the date the resolution on the share buyback is adopted may be acquired. The purchase price may not exceed the average share price prior to the effective date of the transaction by more than 10%, and may not be fixed more than 20% below it. The average share price is the non-volume-weighted average of the closing prices of the Company's shares in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days. The effective date is the date of the purchase or, if earlier, the date on which a commitment to purchase is entered into.

The first tranche with a total maximum volume of up to 500 million, representing up to 1,0% of the share capital of the Company at the share price at the start of the first tranche, was carried out between April 8th, 2022 and final end date no later than November 7th, 2022 on the basis of an irrevocable arrangement by an independent financial service provider.

The total volume of 500 million of this first tranche was increased by 300 million to 800 million as of June 29th, 2022, leaving the final end date no later than November 7th, 2022 unchanged. The increase of 300 million corresponded at the then current share price to 0.7% of the share capital. This first tranche was terminated on October 3rd, 2022, shares to the total volume of around 789.5 million were repurchased.

The second tranche with a total volume of 500 million, this corresponded to circa 1.1% of the share capital at the current share price was executed between November 9th, 2022 and March 31st, 2023 on the basis of an irrevocable arrangement by an independent financial service provider.

A third tranche with a total volume of up to 500 million, this corresponds to circa 0.9% of the share capital at the current share price will be carried out between June 26th, 2023 and final end date no later than October 31st, 2023 on the basis of an irrevocable arrangement by an independent financial service provider.

The financial service provider is obliged to carry out the purchase in compliance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures, and in accordance with the authorization of the Annual General Meeting mentioned above.

Moreover, in addition to the aforementioned, the Buyback Programme will be carried out as follows:

1. The shares will be purchased at market price in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares will not be bought back at higher price than the highest price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid in the trading venues where the purchase is made.

2. With regard to trading volume, the Company will not purchase more than 25% of the average daily volume of its shares in the regulated market in which the purchase takes place; a limit that will apply to the entire Buyback Programme. The daily average volume of the shares will be based on the average of the previous 20 daily trading volumes.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


22.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 189 - 63 100
E-mail: ir@dpdhl.com
Internet: www.dpdhl.com
ISIN: DE0005552004, DE000A2G87D4
WKN: 555200, A2G87D
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1662949

 
End of News EQS News Service

1662949  22.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662949&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

