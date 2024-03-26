EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum seeks to withdraw its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

|
Potsdam, 26 March, 2024 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) is currently primary listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and secondary listed on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (“JSE”). The Company`s secondary listing on the JSE on 8 March 2021 was intended to attract interested South African investors. Since the Company’s secondary listing on the JSE, the Company engaged in various initiatives and numerous investor discussions, however, these engagements have not yielded the desired results from a South African market perspective. It is for these reasons together with the market capitalisation of the Company not having grown as anticipated since its listing, that DKR therefore intends to withdraw its secondary listing on the JSE (“Delisting”) and to re-focus exclusively on its primary exchange and accompanying shareholder base, being the FSE.
The Company will effect the proposed Delisting from the JSE in accordance with the relevant regulatory process and timelines as required in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements. In this regard, the Company will commence engaging with its South African shareholders and the JSE in due course.
Shareholders are advised to consider this market update in relation to the Company’s securities until a further announcement has been made.
Further details on the Delisting process will be announced in due course.
About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local supply properties with the aim of continuous performance and the leveraging of hidden reserves.
The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
