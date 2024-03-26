Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie [Valor: 30710547 / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3]
26.03.2024 06:05:05

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum seeks to withdraw its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Konsum seeks to withdraw its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

26.03.2024 / 06:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Potsdam, 26 March, 2024 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) is currently primary listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and secondary listed on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (“JSE”). The Company`s secondary listing on the JSE on 8 March 2021 was intended to attract interested South African investors. Since the Company’s secondary listing on the JSE, the Company engaged in various initiatives and numerous investor discussions, however, these engagements have not yielded the desired results from a South African market perspective. It is for these reasons together with the market capitalisation of the Company not having grown as anticipated since its listing, that DKR therefore intends to withdraw its secondary listing on the JSE  (“Delisting”) and to re-focus exclusively on its primary exchange and accompanying shareholder base, being the FSE.

The Company will effect the proposed Delisting from the JSE in accordance with the relevant regulatory process and timelines as required in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements. In this regard, the Company will commence engaging with its South African shareholders and the JSE in due course.

Shareholders are advised to consider this market update in relation to the Company’s securities until a further announcement has been made.

Further details on the Delisting process will be announced in due course.

About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local supply properties with the aim of continuous performance and the leveraging of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mareike Kuliberda
Investor Relations
mk@deutsche-konsum.de
+49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 533

 

26.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076599
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1866677

 
End of News EQS News Service

1866677  26.03.2024 CET/CEST

