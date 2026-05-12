Deutsche Euroshop Aktie 1137569 / DE0007480204
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12.05.2026 18:00:03
EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop reports a good start to the year and confirms its forecast
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Deutsche EuroShop reports a good start to the year and confirms its forecast
The DES Group’s turnover increased by 2.0% to €67.6 million, driven in particular by higher contractual rents and severance payments from tenants. Operating center expenses were higher than in the previous year due to an increase in non-recoverable costs. At the same time, the need for impairment provisions on rent receivables decreased. Accordingly, net operating income (NOI) rose by 0.3% to €53.3 million and EBIT by 0.2% to €53.5 million.
EBT excluding valuation gains fell by 10.1% to €35.7 million, primarily due to a €4.8 million increase in interest expense related to the bond issued in 2025. Consolidated profit fell by 10.7% to €28.4 million. The operating metrics EPRA Earnings and FFO stood at €0.45 and €0.46 per share respectively, and were thus below the prior-year figures of €0.51 and €0.52 per share.
Against the backdrop of the business performance in line with plans in the first quarter of 2026, Deutsche EuroShop confirms its full-year forecast published in March:
Annual General Meeting in June in Hamburg
The invitation to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on 18 June 2026 as an in-person event in Hamburg, has already been published (www.deutsche-euroshop.com/AGM). In it, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share for the 2025 financial year. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting is to resolve on the conversion of Deutsche EuroShop AG into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE).
Complete quarterly statement
The full quarterly statement is available as a PDF file and as an ePaper on the Internet at
Deutsche EuroShop - The Shopping Center Company
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
Key Group figures
12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
|WKN:
|748020
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326420
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326420 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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