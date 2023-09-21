|
21.09.2023 11:02:00
EQS-News: Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG continues positive growth
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
The consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) are positive as of 30 June 2023 and amount to EUR 25,000 (previous year: EUR -590,000) after unaudited figures. The total operating performance of EUR 5.3 million more than doubled compared to EUR 2.0 million in the previous year and is due to the increased construction activity. Currently, more than 70 units are under construction.
Cash and cash equivalents as of 30.06.2023 increased to EUR 4.5 million. After the reporting date, the existing interest-bearing bank liabilities could thus be repaid. The consolidated half-year result after deduction of deferred taxes amounts to -93 TEUR and represents a significant increase compared to the previous year -591 TEUR.
The 2023 half-year report will be published on the website by 30 September 2023.
About Eigenheim Union Group
The Eigenheim Union Group specialises in the realisation of affordable and sustainable housing quality in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region. Ready-to-move-in homes for owner-occupiers and capital investors are built in attractive locations. All value-added processes are standardised and covered by the experienced team of the Eigenheim Union Group.
