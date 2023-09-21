Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Deutsche Eigenheim Union Aktie [Valor: 115766630 / ISIN: DE000A0STWH9]
21.09.2023 11:02:00

EQS-News: Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG continues positive growth

Deutsche Eigenheim Union
0.16 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG continues positive growth

21.09.2023 / 11:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) are positive as of 30 June 2023 and amount to EUR 25,000 (previous year: EUR -590,000) after unaudited figures. The total operating performance of EUR 5.3 million more than doubled compared to EUR 2.0 million in the previous year and is due to the increased construction activity. Currently, more than 70 units are under construction.

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30.06.2023 increased to EUR 4.5 million. After the reporting date, the existing interest-bearing bank liabilities could thus be repaid. The consolidated half-year result after deduction of deferred taxes amounts to -93 TEUR and represents a significant increase compared to the previous year -591 TEUR.

The 2023 half-year report will be published on the website by 30 September 2023.

About Eigenheim Union Group
The Eigenheim Union Group specialises in the realisation of affordable and sustainable housing quality in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region. Ready-to-move-in homes for owner-occupiers and capital investors are built in attractive locations. All value-added processes are standardised and covered by the experienced team of the Eigenheim Union Group.

21.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG
Ringbahnstraße 16/18/20
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 233 21 36 0
Fax: +49 30 233 21 36 99
E-mail: info@deutsche-eigenheim-union.de
Internet: https://deutsche-eigenheim-union.de
ISIN: DE000A0STWH9
WKN: A0STWH
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1731585

 
End of News EQS News Service

1731585  21.09.2023 CET/CEST

