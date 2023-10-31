Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'368 -0.1%  SPI 13'576 0.5%  Dow 32'929 1.6%  DAX 14'717 0.2%  Euro 0.9581 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'028 0.0%  Gold 1'996 0.1%  Bitcoin 30'837 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9019 0.0%  Öl 88.1 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018ABB1222171Logitech2575132Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405
Top News
SNB-Aktie: Gewinn der Schweizerischen Nationalbank deutlich schwächer
BP-Aktie: BP kann Gewinn im 3. Quartal steigern
Pluszeichen in Moskau: RTS beginnt Sitzung im Plus
Ein Jahr nach Twitter-Übernahme: Elon Musks X offenbar stark im Wert gesunken
Siemens-Aktie vorbörslich fester: Siemens und Microsoft entwickeln gemeinsam KI für Industriebranchen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 21694560 / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.10.2023 09:01:13

EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG invests in ProMik: A commitment to enhancing efficiency in the electronics manufacturing industry

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Beteiligungs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Beteiligungs
40.81 CHF -4.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Investment
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG invests in ProMik: A commitment to enhancing efficiency in the electronics manufacturing industry

31.10.2023 / 09:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG invests in ProMik: A commitment to enhancing efficiency in the electronics manufacturing industry

  • ProMik is a leading global provider of programming and testing solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry
  • Demand for electronic components driven by increasing needs of consumers, industry and the mobility sector
  • Another smooth succession arrangement for a family-owned business

Frankfurt/Main, 31 October 2023. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has decided to invest in ProMik Programmiersysteme für die Mikroelektronik GmbH (ProMik), a leading global provider of programming and testing solutions for series production in the electronics industry. A fund advised by DBAG will acquire the majority of the shares held by the founding family, and a subsequent reinvestment will see the family retain minority ownership. Alexander Rosenberger and Jens Rosenberger, members of the founding family, will stay with the company as CTO and CMO, respectively.

ProMik: a champion from Nuremberg serving a global market

ProMik was founded in Nuremberg in 1995. With over 5,000 successful projects completed during the course of its history and more than 60 employees, the family-owned business has evolved into a global leader for sophisticated software solutions. ProMik is serving a market boasting double-digit growth rates and covering a broad range of applications. This range includes the mobility sector, where ProMik is supporting clients in autonomous driving, energy management and electric vehicles. ProMik is also active in the consumer goods, e-bike and home appliances sectors. Industrial applications, along with solutions for electronic components manufacturing that allow clients to optimise their own testing and programming processes, complete ProMik’s profile.             

“ProMik is active in a flourishing market. We are glad that our network allows us to access exciting investment opportunities like this one, with an excellent product portfolio and attractive potential. There is every reason to look forward to helping ProMik evolve”, said Jannick Hunecke, member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG. “We are seeing interesting opportunities for strategic acquisitions in this market. This is where we can leverage our extensive M&A experience.”

Winfried Rosenberger, founder of ProMik, commented: “We are looking forward to joining forces with DBAG, and there is excitement at the prospect of growing our portfolio together. We have invested three decades into ProMik. With DBAG at our side, we have found the ideal investor for our succession planning and can look ahead with confidence.”

 

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the DACH region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAG’s sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises – businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation – as well as on companies from the broadband telecommunications, IT services, software and healthcare sectors.  With its Milan office, DBAG has also maintained a presence in Italy since 2020. DBAG Group’s assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.5 billion euros.


Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations · Roland Rapelius
Untermainanlage 1 · 60329 Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Telephone +49 69 95 787-365 · +49 151 266 63 172 (mobile)
E-mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Senior Manager Corporate Communications · Youssef Zauaghi
Untermainanlage 1 · 60329 Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Telephone +49 69 95 787-363 · +49 175 7032271 (mobile)
E-mail: youssef.zauaghi@dbag.de


31.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 957 87-01
Fax: +49 69 957 87-199
E-mail: welcome@dbag.de
Internet: www.dbag.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
WKN: A1TNUT
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1760631

 
End of News EQS News Service

1760631  31.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760631&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
20.09.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Baader Bank
19.09.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.08.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.08.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Baader Bank
10.08.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:05 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
08:37 Leichter Stimmungsaufschwung
07:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Seitwärtsbewegung hält an
27.10.23 Bitcoin fällt auf 34.000 Dollar - Anleger im Bitcoin-ETF-Faktencheck
27.10.23 Hunger auf mehr
26.10.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'850.00 18.42
Short 11'050.00 13.62
Short 11'440.28 8.92 61SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'368.21 31.10.2023 09:02:38
Long 9'983.81 19.98 5SSM1U
Long 9'744.02 13.76 T2SSMU
Long 9'331.55 8.96 5SSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
SNB-Aktie freundlich: Schweizerische Nationalbank will Verzinsung von Sichtguthaben anpassen
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor - Forschungserfolg bei Nierenleiden
Clariant-Aktie mit deutlichen Gewinnen: Clariant bleibt trotz schwachem Quartal bei Ausblick für 2023 - Übernahme von Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
UBS-Aktie knapp im Plus: UBS trennt sich von Mehrheitsbeteiligung an UBS Hana Asset Management
Freundlicher Start in eine ereignisreiche Woche: SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Dow Jones steigt letztlich deutlich an -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Aktienauswahl von Ken Fisher: Wo der Milliardeninvestor sein Geld investiert
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams OSRAM sichert sich Millionenbetrag über vermögensbasierte Finanzierungen
Deshalb lehnte Cathie Wood die Arm-Aktie ab - und hatte recht damit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit