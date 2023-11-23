Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'818 -0.1%  SPI 14'191 -0.2%  Dow 35'273 0.5%  DAX 15'976 0.1%  Euro 0.9639 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'358 0.1%  Gold 1'994 0.2%  Bitcoin 33'151 0.1%  Dollar 0.8830 -0.2%  Öl 80.8 -1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Bayer10367293Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156ams24924656NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Aus diesen Gründen wollen immer weniger Mitarbeiter Führungskräfte werden
So hat David Einhorn im dritten Quartal 2023 investiert
Tom Farleys Kryptowährungsbörse "Bullish" kauft CoinDesk
Die besten Krypto-Plugins für ChatGPT
Bellevue-Aktie rot: Bellevue Group ernennt Stefano Montalbano zum Finanzchef
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
Deutsche Bank Aktie [Valor: 829257 / ISIN: DE0005140008]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.11.2023 10:43:50

EQS-News: Deutsche Bank AG Announces Tender Offer Results for Trust Preferred Securities issued by Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I and issued by Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

finanzen.net zero Deutsche Bank-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Deutsche Bank
10.72 CHF -0.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Bond/Tender Offer
Deutsche Bank AG Announces Tender Offer Results for Trust Preferred Securities issued by Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I and issued by Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III

23.11.2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (the United States) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014

23 November 2023. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (in its capacity as the entity making the Offers, the Offeror) announces today the results of its invitations to holders of the outstanding series of Trust Preferred Securities described below (each a Series and together the Trust Preferred Securities) to tender any and all of their Trust Preferred Securities for purchase by the Offeror for cash (each such invitation an Offer and together the Offers). The Offers were made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 9 November 2023 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Offeror.  Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Details of the Trust Preferred Securities and Results

As at the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror had received valid tenders of (i) €148,002,000 in aggregate Liquidation Preference Amount of the DPFT I Trust Preferred Securities; and (ii) €144,077,000 in aggregate Liquidation Preference Amount of the DPFT III Trust Preferred Securities. The Offeror announces that it has decided to accept for purchase all Trust Preferred Securities validly tendered pursuant to the Offers.

The Offeror will pay a Purchase Price for those Trust Preferred Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer equal to: (i) in the case of the DPFT I Trust Preferred Securities, 77.00 per cent. of the Liquidation Preference Amount of the relevant DPFT I Trust Preferred Securities; and (ii) in the case of the DPFT III Trust Preferred Securities, 77.00 per cent. of the Liquidation Preference Amount of the relevant DPFT III Trust Preferred Securities.

The Offeror will also pay an Accrued Capital Payment Amount in respect of any Trust Preferred Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers.

A summary of the final results for the Offers appears below.
 
Description of the Trust Preferred Securities ISIN /
Common Code / Fonds Code / WKN		 Purchase Price* Amount accepted pursuant to the relevant Offer
€300,000,000 Noncumulative Trust Preferred Securities issued by Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I (the DPFT I Trust Preferred Securities) DE000A0DEN75 / 020467568 / 11648 / A0DEN7 77.00 per cent. €148,002,000
€300,000,000 Noncumulative Trust Preferred Securities issued by Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III (the DPFT III Trust Preferred Securities) DE000A0D24Z1 / 021988391 / 11709 / A0D24Z 77.00 per cent. €144,077,000
*            As a percentage of the Liquidation Preference Amount of the relevant Trust Preferred Securities.

General
The expected Settlement Date for the Offers is 29 November 2023.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is acting as Dealer Manager (Telephone: +44 20 7545 8011; Attention: Liability Management Group) and Kroll Issuer Services Limited is acting as Tender Agent (Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880; Attention: Arlind Bytyqi / Jacek Kusion; Email: db@is.kroll.com; Tender Offer Website : https://deals.is.kroll.com/deutschepostbank).

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum.  No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement.  The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.  Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by the Offeror, the Dealer Manager and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement is released by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Christian Streckert, Director at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

23.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
E-mail: db.media@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1780431

 
End of News EQS News Service

1780431  23.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780431&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
15.11.23 Deutsche Bank Buy UBS AG
27.10.23 Deutsche Bank Buy UBS AG
26.10.23 Deutsche Bank Equal Weight Barclays Capital
25.10.23 Deutsche Bank Kaufen DZ BANK
25.10.23 Deutsche Bank Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:21 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp nach Zahlen stark
09:57 UBS KeyInvest: Space Industry - Der Countdown läuft/Zalando - Im Shoppingfieber
08:55 Stimmung bleibt freundlich
22.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Eine wohlverdiente Pause
22.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Bank AG
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.11.23 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'260.73 19.31 9ZSSMU
Short 11'494.56 13.61 RSSM1U
Short 11'902.09 8.94 2VSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'817.83 23.11.2023 10:57:33
Long 10'360.00 19.70
Long 10'137.01 13.78 COSSMU
Long 9'696.58 8.87 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktien geben weiter nach: Bezugsrechtehandel bei ams OSRAM
NVIDIA-Aktie in Rot: NVIDIA mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Julius Bär-Aktie schwächer: Finma überwacht offenbar Julius-Bär-Millionenkredit an SIGNA
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
DocMorris-Aktie erholt sich: DocMorris verschlankt Konzernleitung
Depot-Überblick: Diese Aktien hält Carl Icahn im dritten Quartal 2023 in seinem Depot
Deshalb klettert der Euro zum Dollar auf 3-Monats-Hoch - auch zum Franken stärker
Helvetia-Aktie verliert: Helvetia im dritten Quartal von hohen Unwetterschäden betroffen
ams Aktie News: ams am Vormittag mit Verlusten
SMI zieht zum Handelsende an -- US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit