Delivery Hero Aktie 37200572 / DE000A2E4K43
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18.09.2026 08:36:53
EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 875 million Convertible Bonds due 2027 (ISIN DE000A254Y92 – Common Code 210751831 – German Securities Code (WKN) A254Y9)
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EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Bond
Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 875 million Convertible Bonds due 2027 (ISIN DE000A254Y92 – Common Code 210751831 – German Securities Code (WKN) A254Y9)
Berlin, 18 September 2026 – Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Terms and Conditions”).
Important Notice
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.
18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Str. 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
|EQS News ID:
|2401270
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401270 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
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